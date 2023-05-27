Advertisement
World News
May 27, 2023 / 8:59 PM

Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports

By Adam Schrader
The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine, according to Russian state media. Photo courtesy of Kalashnikov Group
The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine, according to Russian state media. Photo courtesy of Kalashnikov Group

May 27 (UPI) -- The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine, according to Russian state media.

Kalashnikov Group chief designer Sergey Urzhumtsev told Russia's state media agency TASS on Saturday that the design of the AK-12 assault rifle was considered based on feedback and suggestions from Russia's troops in Ukraine.

Advertisement

"The first AK-12s arrived for the troops in 2019. Over the period of their operation, certain feedback and suggestions were received, which the group promptly introduced," Urzhumtsev said.

"The input pool was [gathered] following the results of the experience of the gun's use in the special operation."

RELATED Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy

Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin told TASS that the first shipments of the weapons have already reached the front lines to receive further feedback to modify the design.

According to the gunmaker's website, the weapon takes 5.45 caliber bullets in 30-round magazines, has a barrel length of 41.5 centimeters and weighs about 8 pounds.

"This model is the pinnacle of AK system development, different from the previous generations by its elaborate ergonomics, all-day usability and increased accuracy and precision," the website reads.

Advertisement

"Since 2018, Russian military has been undergoing reequipment with AK-12 rifles."

Travis Pike, a U.S. Marine veteran who often writes about weapons, has referred to the AK-12 as "Russia's answer to the M4," the weapon used by the U.S. military, in a blog posted by the company Sandboxx.

"The AK-12 represents the Russian military entrance into the realm of the modern carbine. Think of the AK-12 as a modernized variant of the AK-74 rifle," Pike wrote.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali

"It's very much a modern variant of the classic AK series, while adopting some of the modularity of the M4 to push the old design forward."

Pike added that, at its core, the AK-12 is "still just another AK series rifle" which is "great for Russian forces" because the training would be identical to what they already receive.

In his review of the weapon, Pike said that the AK-12 comes with options for semi-automatic firing, full auto and a two-round burst option.

RELATED U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says

Kalashnikov, according to TASS, has reportedly removed the two-round burst feature in its latest update of the weapon "because this design did not increase the weapon's efficiency significantly and only complicated its layout."

Read More

Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address

Latest Headlines

Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
World News // 3 hours ago
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
May 27 (UPI) -- Twitter has withdrawn from the European Union's online disinformation code of practice, a voluntary agreement that most major social media platforms pledged to abide, prompting a warning from the bloc.
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
World News // 4 hours ago
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed has claimed he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, South Korean officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
May 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday the country's military played a role in last year's drone attack on a key Crimean bridge as well as on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
World News // 6 hours ago
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO and Western allies on Saturday condemned actions by security forces in Kosovo after a bout of ethnic clashes and urged authorities to de-escalate tensions in several Serbian majority towns.
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
World News // 11 hours ago
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
May 27 (UPI) -- The failure of electronic passport gates at major British points of entry on Saturday resulted in long lines of passengers at London airports as travelers voiced their displeasure on social media.
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
World News // 1 day ago
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said.
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
Super Typhoon Mawar, which pounded Guam with destructive winds and flooding downpours earlier this week, is continuing to churn west across the Pacific Ocean.
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
May 26 (UPI) -- The first large passenger jet domestically-produced in China, is set to make its inaugural commercial flight this weekend.
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine has damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people, according to head of the local regional military administration Serhii Lysak.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement