May 28, 2023 / 10:52 AM

Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war

By Adam Schrader
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (2-R) visits a weapons factory in Tatarstan, Russia, in March. Russian leaders and businesses are pushing for a “Soviet-style” work ethic to bolster the nation’s economy amid the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. Photo by Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik//Government Press Service/EPA-EFE
May 28 (UPI) -- Russian leaders and businesses are pushing for a "Soviet-style" work ethic to bolster the nation's economy amid the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.

The British Defense Ministry, which has provided daily intelligence updates, said in its analysis Sunday that public debate in Russia has from punishing those who criticize the war to "mandating citizens to actively make sacrifices in support of the war effort."

"Russian state-backed media and business groups have petitioned the Economic Ministry to authorize a six-day week for workers in the face of the economic demands of the war, apparently without additional pay," the British Defense Ministry analysis reads.

The British Defense Ministry said that Margarita Simonyan, the top editor at Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, has even proposed that citizens should work for two extra hours in munitions factories each day, after their regular jobs.

RELATED Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports

"The evolving tone of the conversations clearly echoes a Soviet-style sense of societal compulsion," the British Defense Ministry said. "It also highlights how the leadership highly likely identifies economic performance as a decisive factor in winning the war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin told business leaders this week that "the success of a business is the success of the country as a whole," according to a news release from the Kremlin.

Putin also asserted that Russian economic development in parts of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces and illegally annexed by the country last year is critical for Russia's economic future.

RELATED Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy

"I want to thank the entrepreneurs who are helping to establish a peaceful life in the liberated territories of Donbas and Novorossia, restoring industrial, infrastructural and social facilities," Putin said.

"Such involvement in the common cause of the country, the focus on improving the quality of life of people, of course, deserves support from the state. And this support will certainly be provided."

Putin's comments came as it is believed that the Russian military may be transferring forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic to relieve mercenaries from the Wagner Group in Bakhmut.

RELATED China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet

The Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, where Bakhmut is located, together make up the larger Donbas region. Donbas has been largely held by pro-Russian separatists since the Ukrainian territory of Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics before the start of the invasion and has since signed legislation in Russia that illegally annexed the two provinces, as well as two others in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Saturday that the transfer of separatist fighters to Bakhmut "may decrease the tempo Russian offensive operations."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pushed back Saturday against recent reports that Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui expressed interest in a ceasefire that would allow Russia to retain control of occupied Ukrainian territory.

China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
World News // 1 hour ago
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
May 28 (UPI) -- China on Sunday celebrated the maiden commercial voyage of its first domestically produced passenger jet, a significant milestone for the country seeking to compete with the West.
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
May 27 (UPI) -- The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
World News // 17 hours ago
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
May 27 (UPI) -- Twitter has withdrawn from the European Union's online disinformation code of practice, a voluntary agreement that most major social media platforms pledged to abide, prompting a warning from the bloc.
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
World News // 18 hours ago
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed has claimed he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, South Korean officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
May 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday the country's military played a role in last year's drone attack on a key Crimean bridge as well as on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
World News // 20 hours ago
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
World News // 20 hours ago
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO and Western allies on Saturday condemned actions by security forces in Kosovo after a bout of ethnic clashes and urged authorities to de-escalate tensions in several Serbian majority towns.
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
World News // 1 day ago
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
May 27 (UPI) -- The failure of electronic passport gates at major British points of entry on Saturday resulted in long lines of passengers at London airports as travelers voiced their displeasure on social media.
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
World News // 2 days ago
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said.
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
Super Typhoon Mawar, which pounded Guam with destructive winds and flooding downpours earlier this week, is continuing to churn west across the Pacific Ocean.
