May 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Scottish police force admits institutional racism, discrimination

By Paul Godfrey
The chief constable of Police Scotland on Thursday became Britain's most senior officer so far to admit his police force was institutionally racist and discriminatory. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
May 25 (UPI) -- Scotland's most senior police officer publicly acknowledged Thursday that Police Scotland was "institutionally racist and discriminatory," as a first step to addressing the force's issues.

The right thing to do as chief constable was to "clearly state that institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination exist," Sir Iain Livingstone told a Scottish Police Authority meeting in Glasgow.

"Police Scotland is institutionally racist and discriminatory," he said adding that the prejudice and poor conduct exposed by recent court cases, reviews and complaints from staff was a matter of considerable disquiet that he wholly condemned.

"Publicly acknowledging these institutional issues exist is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service," Livingstone said, stressing recognition was not an acceptance that individuals in the organization were racist or sexist.

Livingstone, who is retiring in the summer, stressed that he had already overseen changes to recruitment to make it more rigorous including enhanced vetting of candidates, and introduced more transparency to conduct outcomes with a focus on preventing problems from arising in the first place.

Racism, sexism and homophobia experienced by officers and staff was detailed in the initial report of a review of the work culture of Police Scotland published this week.

The review also found that people who complained were penalized or found their career progression blocked.

Police Scotland paid out $1.2 million in damages to former firearms officer Rhona Malone last year after a tribunal found she had been subjected to a lengthy campaign of discrimination and ill-treatment in a workplace described as an "absolute boys' club," after complaining of sexism by a superior.

An independent review of London's elite Metropolitan Police by Baroness Casey published in March found the force was institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, but Police Scotland's admission make it largest force to own up to such shortcomings after Bedfordshire force and the British Transport Police.

The Met has acknowledged it has issues with individual officers -- bad apples -- but has refused to acknowledge the institution is inherently racist, misogynistic or anti-gay.

Latest Headlines

Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
World News // 37 minutes ago
Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
May 25 (UPI) -- Researchers reported Thursday that Azerbaijan and the NSO Group, a previous client of Azerbaijan, have used military-grade spyware to hack members of the Armenia civil society and others.
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
World News // 2 hours ago
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
May 25 (UPI) -- Two police officers and another person were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday in Nagano, Japan.
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
May 25 (UPI) -- Germany's economy contracted for the second-straight quarter in the January to March period, meaning the world's fourth-largest economy is officially in recession, official figures published Wednesday show
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
World News // 3 hours ago
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
May 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong-flagged bulk container ship was briefly ground in the Suez Canal Thursday morning.
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
World News // 4 hours ago
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
May 25 (UPI) -- The number of migrants arriving in Britain in 2022 jumped to a record 1,163,000 figures released Thursday show, with the largest increase among people from non-European countries.
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
World News // 5 hours ago
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
May 25 (UPI) -- A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group has been spying on critical U.S. infrastructure sectors, Five Eyes said, while warning the international community that the surveillance campaign may be worldwide
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
World News // 14 hours ago
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
May 24 (UPI) -- Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga, dubbed the "spy" whale. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued the directive Wednesday to protect the whale from injury.
Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
World News // 19 hours ago
Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
May 24 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mawar's "heavy thrashing" of Guam is expected to subside in the early morning hours of Thursday after battering the area with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
World News // 22 hours ago
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
May 24 (UPI) -- Canada has the highest levels of household debt among the Group of Seven countries, the government said in its latest economic forecast, issued Wednesday.
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield Wednesday announced nearly $524 million in drought aid for the Horn of Africa.
