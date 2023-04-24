Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2023 / 8:58 AM

British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf was en route to London on Monday ahead of his first meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid a series of issues over which the two countries are at odds. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf was en route to London on Monday ahead of his first meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid a series of issues over which the two countries are at odds. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Scotland's new First Minister Humza Yousaf in London on Monday in their first meeting since Yousaf took office.

The pair are expected to discuss a series of disputes including last week's move to sue the government over its veto of legislation that would allow Scottish people to change their gender.

Advertisement

Yousaf petitioned Scotland's supreme court for a judicial review Wednesday called the challenge to London's veto of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill "our only means of defending our Parliament's democracy from the Westminster veto."

Sunak has countered that the British government had taken "very careful and considered advice" on the issue before blocking the legislation.

RELATED Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill

Yousaf is also expected to tackle Sunak over a double-digit duty hike on Scotch Whisky announced in last month's budget that he said was "unacceptable" and "blatantly unfair" and in breach of the Conservative government's election manifesto pledge to review tax on whisky.

"The decision to, however, to increase tax by more than 10%, at the same time as refusing to provide the energy-bill support the rest of the drinks industry receives, puts the industry -- and Scotland -- at a competitive disadvantage," Yousaf said.

Advertisement

"That means less investment and puts jobs at risk here in Scotland. That is simply unacceptable."

RELATED Scottish National Party treasurer quits as crisis over the party's finances deepens

The hike means tax will make up 75%, or $14.18, of the $18.93 average cost of a bottle of whisky. Scotland's whisky industry employs 42,000 people.

The Scottish government is also blaming Westminster for the postponement of the start of a can and bottle deposit return scheme designed to reduce littering and boost recycling until March next year. Economy Minister Lorna Slater said the delay was caused by London not granting an exemption to post-Brexit legislation regulating trade within Britain.

The Sunak-Yousaf summit comes after a calamitous couple of months for the SNP, which has championed independence since its formation in the mid-1930s, sparked by the sudden resignation of the party's longest-serving First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in February.

RELATED Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation

A week after leaving office, Sturgeon's husband and party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested in a raid on the couple's Glasgow home and held in police detention overnight as part of a police investigation into the party's finances. He was released without charge. That was swiftly followed by the arrest and resignation of party treasurer Colin Beattie, who resigned after was also released under investigation but without being charged.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
World News // 1 hour ago
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
April 24 (UPI) -- Military spending surged across the globe last year to more than $224 trillion, with the war in Ukraine triggering the sharpest increase in defense budgets throughout Europe since the waning days of the Cold War.
Foreign nations pull diplomats out of Sudan amid military clashes
World News // 1 hour ago
Foreign nations pull diplomats out of Sudan amid military clashes
April 24 (UPI) -- France, Germany and the European Union have joined the United States, Britain and other countries in pulling diplomatic personnel out of Sudan.
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol departed for the United States on Monday for a six-day state visit, with economic and security issues high on the agenda amid growing threats from North Korea and China.
Kishida dismisses snap election rumors after parliamentary gains
World News // 2 hours ago
Kishida dismisses snap election rumors after parliamentary gains
April 24 (UPI) -- Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won four of five seats in Sunday elections while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed rumors that he would dissolve the Lower House and call for a snap election.
Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1
World News // 4 hours ago
Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1
April 24 (UPI) -- A bank run that forced Credit Suisse to be sold to domestic rival UBS last month saw nearly $69 billion in assets flee its vaults during the first three months of the year, it said.
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
April 24 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday unveiled its new defense strategy that states dramatic reforms are needed so it can meet the growing military challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
World News // 9 hours ago
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
April 23 (UPI) -- Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the sole land link between Armenia and the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, sparking outrage in Yerevan and concern in Washington, D.C.
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
World News // 18 hours ago
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in India have arrested Amritpal Singh, a Sikh preacher who has called for the secession of the Punjab province to create an independent Sikh nation.
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
April 23 (UPI) -- The government of Ukraine has announced that it will create a national military cemetery and museum complex in Bykivnia, near the capital.
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
World News // 1 day ago
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
April 22 (UPI) -- An Australian-led team has located the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship that was carrying hundreds of Allied prisoners when it was sunk by a U.S. submarine in 1942.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement