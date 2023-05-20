Advertisement
World News
May 20, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Bulldozers work to remove mud from the village of Monterenzio in Italy's flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday as the death toll climbed to 14. Photo by Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE
Bulldozers work to remove mud from the village of Monterenzio in Italy's flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday as the death toll climbed to 14. Photo by Max Cavallari/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left the Group of Seven Summit in Japan early to address the worst flooding Italy has experienced in a century as the situation remained critical on Saturday.

Flooding, concentrated primarily in Italy's northeastern Emilia-Romagna region, has left at least 14 dead and affected dozens of towns and villages. A "red alert" emergency status remained in effect for the region over the weekend.

Advertisement

Meloni told reporters in Hiroshima, Japan, her "conscience" required her to return home immediately and that she had probably already stayed away too long as the fallout from the devastating floods has become more apparent.

The country's Council of Ministers is set to meet Tuesday to address the still-volatile situation.

RELATED Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine

About 100 municipalities have been damaged in the flooding, according to Irene Priolo, deputy governor of Emilia-Romagna.

"Seen from above, the territory looks like it has been bombed," she told the ANSA news agency.

More than 36,000 people have been evacuated for the region as of Saturday.

RELATED At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century

Officials said the disaster has irreversibly damaged trees in the region's extensive orchards, likely impacting fruit production for years. An estimated 881 million pounds of wheat have been destroyed by floods in the agriculture-rich region while farm animals have been drowned.

Advertisement

The floods have triggered hundreds of mudslides have closed more than 500 roads, including the major A1 highway. Train travel has also been severely disrupted.

Emilia-Romagna regional president Stefano Bonaccini said the financial damage from the floods will run into the billions of dollars, but he vowed the region will rebuild.

RELATED Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake

Latest Headlines

Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
World News // 38 minutes ago
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
May 20 (UPI) -- The leader of the Russian private military Wagner Group said Saturday his troops have captured the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv rejected the claims, saying the fight goes on.
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The Indian Air Force on Saturday grounded its fleet of Cold War-era Mig-21 fighter aircraft after a crash left three people dead in Rajasthan province.
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
World News // 3 hours ago
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
May 20 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders remained in place for 17 communities in Alberta Saturday with the return of hot, dry weather while more than 200 structures have so far been damaged or lost by wildfires across the province.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Group of Seven Summit in Japan on Saturday where he sought more support for his county as its forces prepare for a counteroffensive against Russian invaders. 
Zelensky meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, could appear at G7 Summit
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, could appear at G7 Summit
May 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders amid reports he would address the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.
Northern Ireland police detain two terror suspects in police officer shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Northern Ireland police detain two terror suspects in police officer shooting
May 19 (UPI) -- Police in Northern Ireland arrested two additional suspects Friday in connection with the shooting of a senior off-duty police officer outside a sports complex in Omagh in February.
Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy
World News // 1 day ago
Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled plans Friday to invest up to $1.25 billion in microchip design, research and development and compound semiconductors to help the country's chip sector grab a larger slice of the global chip market
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
World News // 1 day ago
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
May 19 (UPI) -- Earthquake officials called off tsunami warnings in the South Pacific Friday afternoon after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake sparked concerns huge waves could affect islands there.
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
World News // 1 day ago
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
May 19 (UPI) -- An elderly Australian doctor has been freed after being held hostage for more than seven years by al-Qaida in war-torn West Africa, Canberra said Friday.
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
World News // 1 day ago
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
May 18 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled fresh sanctions targeting Russia on Friday as the leaders of the G7 congregate in Japan for a summit where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the redoubling of support for Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Nebraska Legislature passes anti-abortion, anti-trans measure
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement