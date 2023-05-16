Trending
Science News
May 16, 2023

Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake

By Patrick Hilsman
Archeologists have discovered the remains of two men in Pompeii whom they believe were killed by collapsing debris caused by the earthquake that preceded the massive plume of dust and pumice that buried the city in 79 AD. Photo Courtesy of Pompeii Sites
Archeologists have discovered the remains of two men in Pompeii whom they believe were killed by collapsing debris caused by the earthquake that preceded the massive plume of dust and pumice that buried the city in 79 AD. Photo Courtesy of Pompeii Sites

May 16 (UPI) -- Archeologists have discovered two skeletons at the site of the Roman city of Pompeii near Naples, Italy.

In AD 79, Mount Vesuvius erupted, covered Pompeii in a thick layer of ash and pumice that suffocated many of the city's inhabitants while the nearby city of Herculaneum was covered in lava.

Pompeii vanished beneath the ash for over a millennium until excavations began in the 17th century.

Archeologists famously discovered cavities in the compacted ash layering the city and soon realized they were left behind by bodies. In the 1800s archeologists created a number of extraordinary recreations of Pompeii's victims by pouring plaster into the hollow cavities in the ash.

The recently discovered skeletons were uncovered by archeologists as renovations and safety upgrades were made to the site known as the Insula of the Chaste Lovers, a part of Pompeii known to have contained residential buildings and a bakery.

"Modern excavation techniques help to shed light on the inferno that over days descended on Pompeii and led to the complete destruction of the city, killing many of its inhabitants: men, women and children," said Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel, "using analysis and the latest methodologies, we can gain an insight into the final moments of those who lost their lives."

Archeologists said the damage to the skeletons indicate that the men died from injuries sustained during the earthquake that accompanied the eruption of Vesuvius.

The injuries sustained, and the fact that the men don't appear to have been killed by lava or suffocation, indicate that a significant number of people likely died as a result of the earthquake that preceded the plume of ash and pumice that eventually buried the city.

The remains of what was likely a bundle of fabric containing coins and probably pieces of a beaded necklace were discovered alongside one of the bodies. Some of the coins were newly minted during the reign of Emperor Vespasian and one dated to the Republican era and was likely minted over a century before the eruption.

"The discovery of the remains of these two Pompeiians in the context of the construction site in the Insula of the Chaste Lovers shows how much there is still to discover about the terrible eruption of AD 79 and confirms the necessity of continuing scientific investigation and excavations," said Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

