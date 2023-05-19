Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2023 / 9:26 AM

G7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia for war in Ukraine

By A.L. Lee
1/3
G7 leaders on Friday announced plans to further sanction Russia as they affirmed their support for Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Moscow more than a year after its forces invaded. Photo by Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI
G7 leaders on Friday announced plans to further sanction Russia as they affirmed their support for Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Moscow more than a year after its forces invaded. Photo by Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.

The measures will aim to further restrict Moscow from importing additional military support for the war by cutting off its access to distribution channels that continue to supply Russia with weapons and ammunition, the group said in a statement released by the White House.

Advertisement

The sanctions were announced at the three-day summit in Hiroshima, where President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan for discussions on Ukraine and its defense while also addressing growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, among other pressing issues.

The group agreed to "remain united in imposing coordinated sanctions and other economic actions to further undermine Russia's capacity to wage its illegal aggression" in Ukraine, the statement said.

Advertisement

The group called on Russian business allies to "cease providing material support to Russia's aggression, or face severe costs," while vowing to crack down on industries that have been used by Russia to transport weapons and other critical materials to the front lines.

After holding talks on long-term defense support for Ukraine, the members agreed to target Russia's manufacturing, construction, and transportation industries as well as its other business services worldwide in an effort to seize any materials that would ultimately help Russia on the battlefield.

"We will starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine," the statement said. "We will continue to shield agricultural, medical, and humanitarian products from our restrictive measures and make every effort to avoid potential spillover impacts on third countries."

RELATED EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine

The sanctions include separate provisions that call for accountability for war crimes and for Russia to pay for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"We will continue our efforts to ensure that Russia pays for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine," the group statement continued. "We will continue to take measures available within our domestic frameworks to find, restrain, freeze, seize, and, where appropriate, confiscate or forfeit the assets of those individuals and entities that have been sanctioned in connection with Russia's aggression."

Advertisement

The group emphasized its support for the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March after charging him with war crimes related to the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

RELATED EU leaders slap 10th round of sanctions on Russia

The leaders also said they were taking steps to "fully map" Russia's sovereign assets after more than 40 nations called for the creation of an international body that would keep a tally of damage to ensure funds remain frozen "until Russia pays for the damage it has caused."

The more immediate goal, however, was to curtail Russia's increasing manipulation of the international financial system to continue bankrolling the war.

"We are prepared to take further measures against those willfully supporting the financing of Russia's war," the statement from the leaders continued, adding that they would target Russian banks on foreign soil to keep them from avoiding economic sanctions.

Also Friday, the British government announced separate sanctions that will freeze the assets of 86 Russian citizens and entities -- taking aim at the country's theft of Ukrainian grain and advanced military technology, while targeting Moscow's remaining revenue sources, according to a statement from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Advertisement

The sanctions were intended to squeeze Russia's energy, metals, defense, transportation, and financial sectors and put increased pressure on President Vladimir Putin by going after his most critical resources as the Russian military was depleted after more than a year of fighting.

They sought to ensnare companies connected to Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy giant, which was intended to hamper Russia's ability to produce advanced weapons and other technology, including lasers.

As the summit kicked off a day ago, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on Russian diamonds, a $4 billion export industry for Moscow, as well as imports of Russian copper, aluminum and nickel.

The group noted that Russia's invasion had violated the Charter of the United Nations while causing the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians.

"We are taking steps to support partners worldwide as they navigate the suffering caused by Russia's war, including through humanitarian assistance," the statement said. "We are also building on the success of our efforts to ensure that Russia is no longer able to weaponize the availability of energy against us and against the world. "

The sanctions were the latest in a string of moves by world nations to punish Moscow, with the European Union passing a 10th round of sanctions against Russia in February when the war marked its one-year anniversary.

Advertisement

Read More

Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off

Latest Headlines

NASA to announce moon landing vehicle partner
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
NASA to announce moon landing vehicle partner
May 19 (UPI) -- NASA will announce on Friday morning who will help the space agency develop a human landing system that will allow humans to return to the moon.
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House: 'Steady progress' being made in debt ceiling talks
May 19 (UPI) -- The White House late Thursday said "steady progress" was being made in talks between President Joe Biden's administration and Republican negotiators over a budget framework and a raise to the debt ceiling.
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rhode Island governor signs bill to cover abortions for state workers, Medicaid recipients
May 19 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee has signed legislation permitting state funds to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dramatic footage of New Mexico shooting released
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have released dramatic footage of police responding to an 18-year-old gunman who was indiscriminately shooting at homes and cars in a residential New Mexico neighborhood early this week.
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
May 19 (UPI) -- The body of one of two boys who went missing last week was recovered Thursday after washing ashore from the East River in New York City. The other boy remains missing.
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Beachgoers looking for perfect sand this summer may want to visit St. George Island State Park in Florida, which has taken the top spot on the 2023 list of the best beaches in the United States.
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Democrats push back on 2 FBI agents' credibility at House Judiciary hearing
May 18 (UPI) -- FBI agents who had their security clearances revoked for either participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or for their views on the matter have testified before Rep. Jim Jordan's investigation.
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden administration considering national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie
May 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Thursday that it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in Lake Erie, adjacent to Pennsylvania.
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
May 18 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will not move forward with plans to build a massive new campus near Orlando, Fla., according to an internal memo.
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday detailed what she called the "real stakes" of an "unprecedented" default amid a debate on the country's debt ceiling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement