May 12, 2023 / 9:21 AM

High court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn

By Doug Cunningham
Pakistan's high court Friday granted two-week protective bail to former prime minister Imran Kahn, who is accused of corruption. Pictured are Pakistani Rangers escorting a vehicle carrying Khan after he was arrested outside court in Islamabad, Pakistan Tuesday. Photo by Sohail Shahzad EPA-EFE
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.

Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that his arrest on high court premises while facing corruption charges was illegal. That arrest had led to violent protests.

Appearing at the high court surrounded by tight security Friday, Kahn expressed fear that he may be re-arrested anyway. And he warned that if he is arrested again it will lead to more violent protests.

"I am 100% concerned that I will be arrested again," Kahn said to local reporters Friday.

Khan told reporters during a court break Friday, "I don't want such a situation to arise again as this is my country and my army."

He added, "Where did the police and the law go? It looks like martial law has been declared here."

Kahn, the head of Pakistan's PTI political party, is still facing corruption charges. He also was charged under Pakistan's antiterrorism act for allegedly threatening officials over the arrest of his chief of staff.

The PTI maintains the charges against Kahn are politically motivated.

He is charged with illegal acquisition of land to build a university and for selling gifts sent to him by foreign leaders while he was prime minister.

Kahn told the BBC that he and his party want peaceful protests and for the protesters to "act within the constitution."

