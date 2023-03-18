Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2023 / 9:38 AM

Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom

By Don Jacobson
Supporters and security surround former prime minister and opposition head Imran Khan's vehicle during high court appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday. Clashes erupted during a subsequent court appearance Saturday in Islamabad. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE
Supporters and security surround former prime minister and opposition head Imran Khan's vehicle during high court appearance in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday. Clashes erupted during a subsequent court appearance Saturday in Islamabad. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces Saturday in Islamabad as the ousted leader was due to make a court appearance on corruption charges.

Video posted by police showed Khan's supporters pelting security forces with stones outside of the Islamabad Judicial Complex and setting fire to a barrier set up to keep the crowds at bay.

Advertisement

Authorities fired teargas and accused Khan's supporters of similarly firing gas canisters.

"Our force is tackling the situation with patience," Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan told the Press Trust of India shortly before the former leader arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court flanked by hundreds of his supporters.

Amid the scenes of chaos, Khan posted an audio message in which he claimed he was being prevented from entering the courtroom despite his best efforts to honor his commitment to appear before the court, where is to be indicted in connection with the "Toshakhana case."

Advertisement

The hearing was later adjourned by District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who ruled that the situation had become untenable and that Khan could leave once his signature marking his attendance had been obtained, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

RELATED Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week

The clashes came the morning after Khan, 70, appeared in a Lahore courtroom to swear he would present himself before Iqbal for indictment in Islamabad.

Police had been attempting to arrest Khan, leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he has repeatedly skipped out on earlier court appearances concerning allegations that he illegally sold gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his time as prime minister for millions of dollars.

Similar clashes between police and supporters of embattled former prime minister erupted Wednesday in front of his Islamabad home as authorities attempted to take him into custody.

RELATED Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan

Khan is facing corruption counts after being accused of failing to disclose that he sold state gifts while serving as prime minister.

Khan was shot in the leg on Nov. 3, 2022, during a campaign rally, where he called to be included in future Pakistani elections. He was removed from office last year and banned from running for five years amid a fraud scandal.

Advertisement

Read More

Pakistani police seeking to arrest ex-PM clash with supporters

Latest Headlines

ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
World News // 21 hours ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
March 17 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
World News // 21 hours ago
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
March 17 (UPI) -- The global economy was rocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and it may take at least a year before broader markets recover, the OECD said Friday.
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
World News // 21 hours ago
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
March 17 (UPI) -- More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to bypass the French legislature to increase to the age of eligibility for pensions from 62 to 64.
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy-led International Maritime Exercise concluded Thursday, capping the largest joint naval exercise in the Middle East after 18 days.
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
World News // 22 hours ago
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
March 17 (UPI) -- Roughly 200 million barrels of oil may rest in the Yatzil reservoir off the eastern coast of Mexico, Italian energy company Eni said Friday.
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- Slovakia has agreed to send more than a dozen fighter jets to Ukraine following a similar move by Poland that prompted an immediate rebuke from Russia.
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
World News // 1 day ago
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
March 17 (UPI) -- British teachers suspended a wave of strikes in order to enter into "intensive" talks with the government Friday aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, the four main unions and the education department said.
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
March 17 (UPI) -- China's President Xi Jinping plans to use a state visit to Moscow next week to push for peace in Ukraine and to get the warring parties talking, Beijing said Friday.
New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones
March 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand banned TikTok from all devices with parliamentary access on Friday, making it the latest democratic nation to take restrictive actions against the wildly popular Chinese-owned smartphone application.
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
World News // 1 day ago
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
March 17 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed "El Chapito" after the infamous Mexican drug lord on accusations of being involved in the shooting deaths of eight people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement