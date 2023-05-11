Trending
May 11, 2023 / 7:10 AM

Pakistan army sent in as unrest over arrest of former PM Khan escalates

By Paul Godfrey
Passersby survey the aftermath Thursday of a night of clashes between Pakistan security forces and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was indicted on corruption charges Wednesday. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's government stepped up its military deployment as protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges escalated overnight with more than a thousand detained and at least nine people killed.

Police said they had arrested 1,300 people and 290 people had been injured in the violence. Those arrested included Khan allies former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was detained early Thursday, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry and former finance minister Asad Umar, were arrested Wednesday.

The PTI leaders were arrested "for inciting arson and violent protests under a well-thought out plan for threatening peace," according to police in Islamabad.

Schools across the country have been closed with students' year-end exams postponed.

RELATED Pakistan paramilitary arrests former PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

The Pakistan Army warned protestors that it would not stand by amid a wave of attacks against army properties and installations along with the chanting of anti-army slogans.

"Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties, will be severely retaliated against," the military said in a statement.

"The full responsibility of which will be on the very group that wants to push Pakistan into civil war."

In Peshawar in the north of the country, seven people were killed and dozens were hurt as Khan supporters fought with police, local government officials said. Another person was fatally shot in Quetta at a military inspection post.

One person was killed in a fire in Lahore where petrol bombs were thrown outside of the Prime Minister Sharif and several government buildings were attacked.

Khan was indicted and remanded in custody for eight days in separate corruption cases on Wednesday after being detained by paramilitary troops in a dramatic raid on an Islamabad court building Tuesday that his lawyers say was illegal.

RELATED Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court indicted the 70-year-old former cricket star and leader of Pakistan's PTI party, on allegations he "deliberately concealed" details of gifts from foreign officials when he was prime minister well as the proceeds from selling them.

A separate case alleging that Bahria Town, the country's largest real estate developer, allotted land worth $6.46 million to a trust owned by Khan.

