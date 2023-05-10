Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 10, 2023 / 7:55 AM / Updated at 8:35 AM

Imran Khan indicted, ordered held for eight days in separate corruption cases

By Clyde Hughes
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police following the arrest of the head of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police following the arrest of the head of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted and ordered to be held in custody in separate corruption cases on Wednesday.

A Pakistani court indicted Khan, the 70-year-old former cricket star and leader of Pakistan's PTI party, in a case alleging he "deliberately concealed" details of gifts he held onto from the Toshaskhana -- a storage place for gifts from foreign officials are kept -- as well as profits from their sales.

Advertisement

The latest charge came as the nation's Accountability Court ruled Khan could be held in custody for eight days in a separate case alleging that Bahria Town allotted land worth $6.46 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by Khan and his wife.

The National Accountability Bureau had requested that Khan be held in custody for an additional 14 days -- the maximum allowed under law but Khan's legal team opposed the request, saying there was "no need for a physical remand" as Khan would cooperate with the investigation.

RELATED At least 12 killed in stampede at Pakistan charity site

Khan's legal team also challenged the validity of the arrest warrant that saw paramilitary troops take him into custody at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday as they alleged that authorities broke the law in capturing Khan.

Advertisement

"My client was illegally arrested," Khawaja Haris, Khan's attorney, said. "Proper method was not adopted to arrest Imran. [The] NAB sent a notice, but when did it convert the complaint into a reference? Imran is also being dragged in many other cases."

The Islamabad High Court, however, ruled the arrest was legal, prompting the PTI Party to file a petition challenging the verdict.

RELATED Knife-wielding assailant kills 2 women at Ismaili Muslim center in Portugal

Wednesday's hearing was held at the New Police Guest House after the hearing was moved from the High Court late Tuesday. Khan's legal team was also initially barred from meeting him at the venue but the court ultimately allowed three from a list of 20 lawyers provided by PTI to enter.

Legions of Khan's supporters took to the streets to protest Khan's arrest and Army troops were deployed in the Punjab province in an effort to quell the unrest.

Police said that 945 people were arrested in the province and 130 officers and officials were injured. A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital told GEO News four people were killed and 27 were receiving treatment for serious injuries related to the protests.

RELATED Strong earthquake kills 13 in Afghanistan, Pakistan

If Khan is found guilty of corruption charges, will not be allowed to run for public office again, something he has been fighting against in hopes of returning to office.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Publisher apologizes for 'unlawful information gathering' in Prince Harry hacking case
World News // 15 minutes ago
Publisher apologizes for 'unlawful information gathering' in Prince Harry hacking case
May 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry's legacy civil prosecution alleging phone hacking against Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers opened in the High Court in London on Wednesday with a surprise apology from the publisher.
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
World News // 47 minutes ago
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
May 10 (UPI) -- Interpol has launched an international effort to identify nearly two dozen women who were found murdered over multiple decades throughout Europe but whose cases remain unsolved.
ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' with Myanmar violence
World News // 3 hours ago
ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' with Myanmar violence
May 10 (UPI) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Wednesday at the start of a two-day Indonesian summit that it is "deeply concerned" about the ongoing violence in Myanmar, including a recent attack on a humanitarian aid c
Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians
World News // 16 hours ago
Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians
May 9 (UPI) -- The military of Myanmar committed an "apparent war crime" in April when it dropped a thermobaric munition on a building in opposition-controlled territory, according to Human Rights Watch.
Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
World News // 19 hours ago
Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
A 48-year-old woman who was stranded for five days in the dense bushland of Australia said she survived on only wine and lollipops.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
World News // 19 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
May 9 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on lawmakers in the European Union to do more to reform migration policies without turning its back on European values.
Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
World News // 20 hours ago
Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
May 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's autonomous driving solutions company HL Mando said Tuesday its AI robot is set to begin patrolling the grounds of a large apartment complex.
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
World News // 20 hours ago
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
May 9 (UPI) -- North American battery recycler Li-Cycle announced plans Tuesday to partner with mining giant Glencore to build what they said would be the largest source of recycled battery-grade elements on the European continent.
Ryanair to secure hundreds of 737s as the industry moves beyond pandemic
World News // 21 hours ago
Ryanair to secure hundreds of 737s as the industry moves beyond pandemic
May 9 (UPI) -- Low-cost European airline Ryanair said Tuesday it signed an agreement to secure as many as 300 737 MAX models from manufacturer Boeing.
Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
World News // 22 hours ago
Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
May 9 (UPI) -- State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income was 19% below year-ago levels, though the company's top brass said he's unfazed by the drop.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement