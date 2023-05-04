Trending
May 4, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Zelensky calls for tribunal on Russian war crimes in speech at The Hague

By Doug Cunningham
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday called for a war tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes during a speech at The Hague. Photo courtesy President of Ukraine

May 4 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday delivered a speech in The Hague renewing his call for a war tribunal to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for war crimes.

"We all want to see different Vladimir here in The Hague," Zelensky said. "The one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law."

During his state visit to the Netherlands at The Hague Zelensky spoke to both houses of Parliament, visited the International Criminal Court met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and had an audience with Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

He praised the actions of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March and urged continued action to hold Russia accountable for all its war crimes.

RELATED United States to send more military weapons, equipment to Ukraine

"For us, the result is only concrete sentences for all Russian war criminals, including the top leadership of the aggressor country," Zelensky said. "These crimes require special, priority attention. We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations and create a universal mechanism for the protection of children."

He said Ukraine has documented 6,139 war crimes by Russian occupiers in April alone, leading to the deaths of 207 Ukrainian civilians including eleven children.

Zelensky said Russia must "stand to answer for war" and whoever brings war must receive judgment. And he said it can only be enforced by a tribunal.

RELATED At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership

He added this will happen "when we win," as he said that Ukraine would successfully fend off Russia's invasion.

"We can now stop wars of aggression as such. We can defeat aggression as a crime that originates in the mindset of someone who is used to impunity," Zelensky said. "Impunity is the key that opens the door to aggression. If you look at any war of aggression in history, they all have one thing in common -- the perpetrators of the war did not believe they would have to stand to answer for what they did."

Zelensky also urged Netherlands to support Ukraine's NATO membership which he said would guarantee security for Ukraine. He acknowledged that Ukraine cannot join NATO while the war continues. But he said Ukraine should "receive a decision on the algorithm for joining the Alliance" at NATO's July summit.

RELATED NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine

"Russia must see that Ukraine's security will be guaranteed in order to begin to realize itself, Russia, only within its own borders. I call on the Netherlands to make this strategically important decision for the security of Europe! Decision on Ukraine and NATO," Zelensky said in his speech to The Hague.

