United States to send more military weapons, equipment to Ukraine

The United States will send up to an additional $300 million worth of military weapons and equipment to Ukraine including the HIMARS weapons system (pictured), the White House confirmed Wednesday. File Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

May 3 (UPI) -- The United States will send up to an additional $300 million worth of military weapons and equipment to Ukraine, the White House confirmed Wednesday. The shipment comes as Ukraine prepares for an anticipated spring counteroffensive against Russian forces. Advertisement

That campaign hinges on the arrival, deployment and integration of military equipment from Western countries, including the United States.

Wednesday's announcement marks the 37th drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

includes provisions for further ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Ukrainian officials have frequently said the HIMARS weapons are very effective against Russian forces.

A larger military weapons package announced last month included over $500 million for ammunition and equipment along with $2.1 billion worth of air defense systems.

In addition to ammunition of various types, Wednesday's announcement includes aircraft rockets, anti-armor weapons systems, wire-guided and tube-launched missiles, as well as spare parts equipment, and transport trucks and trailers.

"Today, the Department of Defense ... announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements."

The news comes the same day Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland, where he asked for more international help in the country's fight against Russia.