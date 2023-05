Serbia's Interior Ministry said Wednesday that a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Belgrade, killing eight children and a security guard, while injuring six more children and a teacher. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday. In addition to the nine deaths, six children and a teacher were also transported to a local emergency center to be treated for injuries, Serbia's Interior Ministry said in a statement. Advertisement

Officials received reports of a shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar School in the Serbian capital of Belgrade at 8:30 a.m. local time as police responded and found the alleged shooter, a seventh-grade student at the school, in the schoolyard and arrested him.

Police said the student allegedly fired several shots from a weapon owned by his father.

The Interior Ministry said that police were still on the scene working to collect facts in the case.