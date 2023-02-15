Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Real estate investor Matija Pecotic upsets No. 8 Jack Sock in Fla. tennis tourney

By Alex Butler
Croatian Matija Pecotic (pictured) beat American Jack Sock in three sets in the first round of the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday in Delray Beach, Fla. Photo by Sephiroth608/Wikimedia Commons
Croatian Matija Pecotic (pictured) beat American Jack Sock in three sets in the first round of the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday in Delray Beach, Fla. Photo by Sephiroth608/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Matija Pecotic recently took a break from his full-time job at a real estate investment company to make his ATP Tour main draw debut. He scored an upset over No. 8 Jack Sock at Florida's Delary Beach Open.

Pecotic, a director at Wexford Real Estate Investors in Palm Beach, Fla., beat Sock 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first-round match Tuesday. The Croatian will battle American Marcos Giron in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

"I'm just enjoying it and going as far as I can," Pecotic told the ATP Tour. "If not, I'll go back to work on Monday."

The winner of the Giron-Pecotic match will face either No. 4 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia or qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in the quarterfinals.

RELATED Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations

Pecotic, 33, said he didn't think he would be included in the field due to his inactivity on the ATP Tour. He said he trains five or six times a week, including with his 70-year-old boss.

He won two qualifying matches to reach the main draw in Delray Beach.

"I'm in a moment of disbelief," Pecotic said. "I'm not ranked high enough anymore. I'm not playing on the tour because I have a full-time job. I have a protected ranking, so I tried to sign in as an alternate.

Advertisement

"On Friday night, I signed in and I didn't get it. I thought I didn't make it in the tournament. I left three tennis rackets to get strung. I woke up Saturday morning and said I better drive down to Delray to get my tennis rackets. When I showed up, the supervisor said 'there is a chance you might get in.'

"Thirty minutes before the first match, they said 'I think one guy is going to pull out, but it's not sure yet.' Then they said, 'I think you're in the tournament.'"

Pecotic didn't play professionally until after college. He made his professional debut at 24. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 206 in 2015. He said he underwent surgery on his stomach and went on to sustain a staph infection.

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Sabalenka beats Rybakina for first Grand Slam

He then took a break from tennis and attended Harvard Business School, where he obtained a master's degree in private equity and finance.

He said he "rediscovered his love" for the game when practicing with the Harvard tennis team while he was on campus. Pecotic earned a bachelor's degree in politics and finance from Princeton University.

The Delray Beach Open will run through Sunday.

Read More

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title

Latest Headlines

Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
NFL // 9 minutes ago
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their "New Heights" podcast.
New Mexico State fires basketball coach Greg Heiar amid hazing probe
Sports News // 3 hours ago
New Mexico State fires basketball coach Greg Heiar amid hazing probe
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New Mexico State fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar amid an investigation into alleged hazing within the program, the school announced.
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 3 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 4 hours ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 22 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
MLB // 22 hours ago
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres and free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a contract Tuesday.
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
Sports News // 23 hours ago
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart plans to compete in a full season of National Hot Rod Association drag races in 2023, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 1 day ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement