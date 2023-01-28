Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 7:37 AM

Australian Open tennis: Sabalenka beats Rybakina for first Grand Slam

By Alex Butler
1/6
Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) of Belarus totaled beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to clinch her first career Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE
Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) of Belarus totaled beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to clinch her first career Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka fired 17 aces and 51 winners en route to a three-set victory over Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open women's singles final Saturday in Melbourne. She claimed a $2.06 million prize for her efforts.

The 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph also resulted in the Belarusian's first career Grand Slam title. Sabalenka collapsed to the ground with joy after Rybakina sent a forehand return beyond the baseline for the final point of the two-hour, 28-minute match.

Advertisement

"I want to congratulate Elena for an incredible two weeks," Sabalenka said during the trophy presentation on ESPN. "She is such a great player. Of course, we are going to have many more battles, hopefully in the finals of Grand Slams."

Rybakina, the Wimbledon 2022 champion, totaled nine aces, 31 winners and converted 2 of 7 break point opportunities. The No. 22 seeded Kazakh also totaled 25 unforced errors, including 13 in the final set.

"I felt really good playing here and had goosebumps," Rybakina told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. "When everyone was cheering for us, it felt unbelievable. I'm looking forward to coming back next year."

Advertisement

Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed, held serve in the first game of the match. Rybakina also held her first serve, but broke Sabalenka in the third game to take a 2-1 edge. She also held her serve in the fourth and broke Sabalenka again in the ninth game en route to a first-set triumph.

Sabalenka responded with a break point conversion in the third game of the second set to spark a 4-1 edge. She held the rest of her serves in that set to tie the match.

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas clinch spots in men's final

Rybakina and Sabalenka each held their serves through the first six games of the third and final set. Sabalenka then broke Rybakina in the seventh game to take command of the match. She also won the eighth game for a 5-3 lead, which she did not surrender.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will take on No. 4 Novak Djokovic of Serbia for the men's singles title Sunday in Melbourne. That match will air at 3:30 a.m. EST on ESPN and ESPN+. An encore presentation will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

Djokovic will attempt to tie Spaniard Rafael Nadal's record for the most Grand Slams (22) in men's tennis history. Tsitsipas is attempting to win his first career Grand Slam. He also could move into the No. 1 spot in the ATP Tour rankings with a victory over the favored Djokovic.
Advertisement

Read More

Australian Open: Djokovic-Tsitsipas, Sabalenka-Rybakina tennis finals set Australian Open tennis: Rybakina, Sabalenka clinch spots in women's final

Latest Headlines

Australian Open: Djokovic-Tsitsipas, Sabalenka-Rybakina tennis finals set
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Australian Open: Djokovic-Tsitsipas, Sabalenka-Rybakina tennis finals set
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic will play for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam, while Stefanos Tsitsipas tries to win his first major title this weekend at the Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka will meet Elena Rybakina in the women's final.
Kentucky Derby prospects, Saudi, Dubai contenders on display in weekend racing
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Kentucky Derby prospects, Saudi, Dubai contenders on display in weekend racing
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Things are heating up in the racing world with the year's first American Grade I stakes on the weekend program in Florida, along with important Kentucky Derby preps in Arkansas and California.
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Billy Packer, who served as a premier college basketball analyst for more than three decades, has died, his family announced on Twitter. He was 82.
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
NFL // 23 hours ago
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers hired coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November by the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers announced.
Australian Open tennis: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas clinch spots in men's final
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open tennis: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas clinch spots in men's final
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Karen Khachanov in a three-hour, 21-minute match, while Novak Djokovic edged Tommy Paul in straight sets to clinch respective spots in the 2023 Australian Open men's final Friday in Melbourne.
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Four NFL playoff teams remain, with the Philadelphia Eagles first set to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC finale. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch for the AFC crown.
Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Sports News // 1 day ago
Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A college basketball game between Duquesne and Loyola was disrupted when an Uber Eats delivery man walked on the court in the second half while searching for the recipient of an order from McDonald's.
LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by $1M in first season, auditor says
Sports News // 1 day ago
LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by $1M in first season, auditor says
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first season due to duplicate payments that started in May, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office announced.
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
NBA // 1 day ago
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard attempted just 29 field goals and 10 free throws for the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent victory over the Utah Jazz.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
NBA // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece -- for the third time in his career -- at the most crucial time of his latest game, but his Golden State Warriors still managed to rally past the Memphis Grizzlies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Australian Open: Djokovic-Tsitsipas, Sabalenka-Rybakina tennis finals set
Australian Open: Djokovic-Tsitsipas, Sabalenka-Rybakina tennis finals set
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement