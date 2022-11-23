Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 10:16 PM

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute

By Darryl Coote
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced an agreement Wednesday between Kosovo and Serbia to end a dispute and to move toward the normalization of relations. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced an agreement Wednesday between Kosovo and Serbia to end a dispute and to move toward the normalization of relations. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After failing to ink a deal earlier this week, Kosovo and Serbia reached a European Union-brokered agreement Wednesday night to end a dispute over license plates that some feared could escalate to violence.

The agreement, made in Brussels, also paves the way for the two countries to focus on a EU proposal on the normalization of relations between Serbia and its former province, which claimed independence in 2008 -- a move that Belgrade and ethnic Serbs push back against.

Advertisement

"This is an important achievement," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a video statement announcing the deal.

"The parties have agreed to measures that avoid further escalation and to fully focus on our proposal on the normalization of relations."

The deal ends a lengthy row over license plates between the two countries that intensified recently with Kosovo implementing measures to fine drivers of Serbia-issued plated vehicles in a move to mirror Serbia's laws.

RELATED Zelensky urges residents to be frugal with power use ahead of harsh winter

In protest, ethnic Serbs in Kosovo resigned from public institutions in mass, leaving fewer than 50 Kosovo Albanian officers on the streets of its northern Mitrovica region.

Borrell had warned last week that this would create a dangerous vacuum in which "the worst can happen."

Under the agreement, Kosovo will cease any further implementation of the re-registration of vehicles and Serbia will stop issuing license plates with Kosovo city denominations.

RELATED Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024

Though the deal's specifics have not been released, it appears similar to the one Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti balked at on Monday following eight hours of talks as it was not accompanied by measures toward normalizing relations between the two nations.

The lack of normalized relations between Kosovo and Serbia has been credited with impeding not only their countries' prosperity but also their progress toward gaining EU membership. It is also considered a threat to stability in the Balkans.

Advertisement

"After today's agreement, we should continue our intensive talks on the proposal of EU, backed by Germany and France, for the normalization of relations," Besnik Bislimi, Kosovo's first deputy prime minister who participated in the talks Wednesday, said in a statement.

Borrell said that he will invite both countries back to Brussels in the coming days to work on next steps.

"I would like to point out that we also agreed that in the case of obstruction by either party the EU facilitator may terminate the process," he said.

The United States, which had expressed dismay earlier this week when the two parties failed to reach an agreement, said Wednesday that it welcomes that they have agreed to avoid further escalation of tensions.

"We welcome the decision by the parties to put the interests of all their people at the forefront of their decision making and take steps to improve the everyday lives of their citizens," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"The two parties took a giant stop forward today ... towards assuring peace and stability throughout the region."

Read More

European Space Agency names new astronaut class

Latest Headlines

Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
World News // 2 hours ago
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
World News // 2 hours ago
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, highlighting how weak many users' online security efforts are and how password usage reflects cultural changes.
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A steady decline in vaccination rates means measles is now an "imminent" threat across the globe, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says it has identified patterns of Russian Federation torture and abuse of POWs in Ukraine. It has also documented POW violations committed by Ukraine.
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will distribute an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government by the end of the year, according to the United States Agency For International Development.
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
World News // 8 hours ago
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 8 hours ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
World News // 9 hours ago
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers hit the European Parliament website with a "sophisticated" cyberattack on Wednesday, shortly after the body declared Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three Iranian security officials were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for the continuing aggressive crackdown on Iranian human rights protests.
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian emergency officials said Wednesday a Russian missile strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region slammed into a hospital's maternity unit, killing a newborn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement