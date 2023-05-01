Advertisement
World News
May 1, 2023 / 8:10 AM

Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight

By Paul Godfrey
Britons fleeing the fighting in Sudan board one of the last British evacuation flights out of Khartoum overnight Saturday. London said Monday that it had shifted the focus of its evacuation operation 500 miles west to the coastal city of Port Sudan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense
Britons fleeing the fighting in Sudan board one of the last British evacuation flights out of Khartoum overnight Saturday. London said Monday that it had shifted the focus of its evacuation operation 500 miles west to the coastal city of Port Sudan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense

May 1 (UPI) -- Britain will mount a final evacuation flight from Port Sudan on the Red Sea on Monday two days after ending its airlift from Khartoum amid a deteriorating security situation in the capital as a fragile cease-fire between factions of the military government fizzled out.

British nationals who wish to leave on the flight need to make their way to the British Evacuation Handling Center at the Coral Hotel in downtown Port Sudan before noon Sudan time to allow for processing, the Foreign Office said in a news release.

Foreign Office and Border Force staff are on the ground in the city backed up by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster, which is standing by in the Red Sea off Port Sudan.

Airstrikes and fighting have been reported over the weekend between the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, headed by two generals engaged in a struggle for control of the country.

RELATED Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting

"The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice," the Foreign Office warned amid reports of chaos in Port Sudan as thousands of people scramble to try to escape.

Following criticism that some Sudanese doctors and other medical personnel employed by Britain's National Health Service were denied boarding in Khartoum, evacuation criteria were expanded Saturday to include non-British nationals working for the NHS, and their dependants, who have residency or permission to enter Britain.

The Foreign Office said the additional flight would permit the evacuation of a "limited number of U.K. nationals remaining in Sudan who wish to leave," over and above the 2,122 people the Royal Air Force airlifted from the Wadi Saeeda airfield north of Khartoum.

RELATED Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire

"The U.K. has now airlifted over 2,100 people to safety from Sudan, in what has been the largest and longest evacuation of any Western country," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"We continue to do everything in our power to secure a long-term ceasefire, a stable transition to civilian rule and an end the violence in Sudan."

The last evacuation flight departed Khartoum bound for Cyprus on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. Sudan time. Evacuees were flown then onward to Britain on civilian charter flights.

RELATED Britain evacuates hundreds from Sudan, defends unfilled flights

The Foreign Office said Britain was pursuing all diplomatic avenues to end the violence and return to civilian rule, with the prime minister, foreign secretary, defense secretary and minister for Africa all talking with international partners.

"Ultimately a stable transition to civilian rule is the best way to protect the security and prosperity of the Sudanese people," it said.

Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid Sunday, the first since the start of fighting on April 15, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Latest Headlines

Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
World News // 5 minutes ago
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured in Ukraine as Russia launched a pre-dawn missile strike, officials said Monday.
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
World News // 2 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
May 1 (UPI) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's intelligence agency killed the leader of the Islamic State in Syria over the weekend.
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
World News // 2 hours ago
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
May 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of National Health Service nurses In England were out on strike Monday in a long-running dispute over pay and staffing including, for the first time, those working in emergency and intensive care.
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
May 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed that there is an ongoing peace mission involving the Vatican to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
World News // 23 hours ago
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month.
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
World News // 16 hours ago
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Cuba has postponed its annual International Workers' Day parade for the third time in more than 60 years as fuel shortages hamstring the country.
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
World News // 18 hours ago
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
April 30 (UPI) -- Intense Russian shelling took place overnight in Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine, pounding residential areas and killing a 58-year-old civilian.
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
World News // 21 hours ago
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
April 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious gas leak in northern India killed at least 11 people, including three children, Sunday, local authorities said.
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
World News // 1 day ago
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
April 29 (UPI) -- Danish media has reported that a Russian navy vessel which specializes in underwater operations was seen near the Nord Stream gas pipleine prior to the explosions in September.
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
World News // 1 day ago
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
April 29 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a fuel depot in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula was put out Saturday as the governor of the region's Russian occupiers claimed the blaze was caused by a suspected drone attack.
