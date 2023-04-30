Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting

The International Committee of the Red Cross delivered medical supplies to Sudan on Sunday amid fighting. Photo courtesy of the ICRC Sudan/Twitter

April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday. The delivery came as a 72-hour cease-fire between the breakaway paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army crumbled Saturday. Advertisement

The ICRC said it sent more than 8 tons of supplies to hospitals in the northeast African country and the Sudan Red Crescent Society. The shipment included anesthetics, wound dressings, sutures and other medical supplies.

"Healthcare workers in Sudan have been doing the impossible, caring for the wounded without water, electricity and basic medical supplies," said Patrick Youssef, the ICRC's regional director for Africa. "The logistics needed to bring in supplies amid an active conflict are extremely difficult, and we're relieved to get this medical material into the country."

The ICRC said it now must work to establish safe passage for the supplies to various medical facilities in Sudan as fighting creates unsafe conditions throughout the country.

Residents in the capital of Khartoum said they heard warplanes and heavy anti-aircraft fire over the city Sunday, the BBC reported.

Fighting began April 15 as a power struggle between Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces, and his deputy, RSF head Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. They've ruled over the country since a 2021 coup and now disagree over the future path of Sudan.

Before the outbreak of fighting earlier this month, the two military leaders worked together to overthrow former President Omar al-Bashir, who was sentenced to two years in prison on corruption charges in 2019.

Tens of thousands of people fled the country since the start of the fighting, including many foreign nationals. About 450 people have died since the start of the conflict.

Britain's Foreign Office announced late Saturday it carried out the final flight evacuating its citizens, having airlifted 1,888 people to safety. Its last flight departed from Wadi Saeedna airfield. A statement from the office said Britain stopped flights as requests for evacuation have declined and fighting has increased.

"The U.K. has brought more than 1,888 people to safety from Sudan thanks to the efforts of staff and military working around the clock to deliver this evacuation -- the largest of any Western country," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Britain said it's now turning its focus to assisting British nationals in Port Sudan and other nearby countries.

Cleverly called for a renewed cease-fire and a permanent agreement between the warring factions.

"We continue to press all diplomatic levers to secure a long-term ceasefire and end the bloodshed in Sudan. Ultimately a stable transition to civilian rule is the best way to protect the security and prosperity of the Sudanese people," he said.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warned Saturday that fighting could become worse than recent conflicts in Syria and Libya, creating a "nightmare for the world."

"This is not a war between an army and small rebellion," he said at a conference in Nairobi, Kenya. "It is almost like two armies -- well trained and well armed."