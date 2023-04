1/2

Norway and the European Union created an alliance meant to help advance a regional energy transition and lower emissions. Photo courtesy of Equinor

April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union and Norway on Monday announced they had agreed on renewed commitments to efforts to combat climate change and promote clean energy. The so-called Green Alliance falls under the broader European Green Deal, the bloc's blueprint for a net-zero economy. Member states are committed to cutting emissions by at least 55% by 2030, relative to a 1990 benchmark, under the measure. Advertisement

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the alliance with Norway is emblematic of the country's reputation as a reliable energy supplier.

"We want our societies and economies to prosper together while reducing emissions, protecting nature, decarbonizing our energy systems, and greening our industries," she said. "This Green Alliance makes our bond even stronger and allows us to design a better future together."

From a focus on hydrogen and offshore renewable energy reserves, to efforts to clean up the transportation sector, the bilateral arrangement is broad-reaching.

Norway already has a strong presence offshore. Norwegian energy company Equinor and Dublin-based SSE Renewables are equal partners in Dogger Bank, among the world's largest offshore wind farms. The companies are considering their options to add another 1.32 gigawatts of capacity offshore to add to the 3.6GW already in the construction phase.

Last month, meanwhile, five companies, all either Norwegian or Norwegian divisions of European companies, submitted applications to Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to store carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas, in Norwegian waters of the North Sea.

"Norway is a long-standing and reliable partner to the EU and we share a common vision for building a climate-neutral continent," von der Leyen added.

Von der Leyen signed the alliance agreement with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Brussels.

