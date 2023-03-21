Norway's oil and gas production misses government expectations

March 21 (UPI) -- Norway, among the major energy suppliers to the European economy, reported Tuesday that both crude oil and natural gas production in February were short of the government's expectations.
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the nation's energy regulator, reported that crude oil production averaged 1.77 million barrels per day in February, about 2.8% lower than the government expected and comparable to January. January production of 1.76 million bpd, however, was about 0.4% more than forecast.