Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2023 / 12:41 PM

A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Var Energi made an oil discovery off the coast of Norway in an area not previously known to contain hydrocarbons. Photo courtesy of Marthe Nyvoll/Var Energi
Var Energi made an oil discovery off the coast of Norway in an area not previously known to contain hydrocarbons. Photo courtesy of Marthe Nyvoll/Var Energi

March 2 (UPI) -- A new oil discovery made in the southern Norwegian waters of the Barents Sea could hold as much as 13 million barrels of oil, though the government said Thursday the region could hold even more.

Var Energi drilled a wildcat well -- a well drilled in an area not previously known to contain hydrocarbons -- at its Countach license in the southern waters of the Barents Sea. The company put the preliminary estimate of the size of the tested segment of the well at between 3 million and 13 million barrels.

Advertisement

Var Energi believes the broader Countach prospect holds at least 23 million barrels of oil equivalent, recoverable reserves.

Three of Var Energi's successful wells for 2022 were drilled in the Barents Sea, including the Lupa discovery in December. The company estimated that find holds between 57 million and 132 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

RELATED Norway's oil and gas production was lower than expected in January

"Countach reinforces the company's position as the leading exploration company on the Norwegian shelf," Rune Oldervoll, the company's executive vice president for exploration and production, said. "This discovery is yet another in a series of successful exploration wells in the Barents Sea in recent years, including Lupa -- the largest discovery on the Norwegian shelf in 2022."

Advertisement

The company as of Dec. 31 had a working interest in 45 fields, with 36 of those in production. The company ended last year with 673 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves in its portfolio.

The discovery was confirmed by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the nation's energy regulator. NPD said the potential reserves in other parts of the Countach prospect "could be comparable or larger" than the results from the wildcat well.

RELATED Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind

Var Energi, which holds a majority interest in the prospect alongside Norwegian energy major Equinor, could tie the find into existing infrastructure in the Barents Sea as a cost-cutting measure.

Norway, alongside the likes of the United States, is a main oil and gas supplier to the European economy, though production has been lower than NPD forecasts. Oil production in January was 3% below the government's forecast, while gas production was 3.9% below the NPD's expectations.

RELATED Norway makes its first commercial gas discovery of the year

Latest Headlines

Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
World News // 27 minutes ago
Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
March 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in a head-on train collision in Greece reached 57 on Thursday, as railway and metro workers went on a 24-hour strike to demonstrate against the government for conditions they said led to the accident.
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
World News // 1 hour ago
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
March 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russian strikes killed four people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, while Moscow accused Ukraine of taking Russian hostages.
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
March 2 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today where he asked for Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine and return to the New START nuclear treaty.
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
World News // 2 hours ago
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
March 2 (UPI) -- Britain's MI5 and counterterrorism police missed opportunities to stop a suicide bomber who killed 22 young people and injured over a thousand as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, an investigation found.
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
March 2 (UPI) -- While clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles helped prevent a dramatic increase in emissions of carbon dioxide, the global economy remains on an unsustainable trajectory, the IEA said in a report Thursday.
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
World News // 4 hours ago
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
March 2 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate fell for the fourth successive month in February helped by a large fall in the pace at which energy prices are rising, according to European Union figures out Thursday.
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
World News // 10 hours ago
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
March 2 (UPI) -- Officers searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have found remains of an infant in a wooded area in Southern Britain near where the couple were arrested earlier this week, authorities said.
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- The United States slapped new sanctions on three entities and two individuals for "illicitly generating revenue" that the North Korean regime uses to develop its weapons programs, the Treasury announced.
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
World News // 22 hours ago
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
March 1 (UPI) -- During a visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration saw "zero evidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared for serious peace talks.
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
World News // 1 day ago
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Greece's transport minister has resigned and a stationmaster has been arrested in the wake of a deadly train crash north of Athens that killed at least 40 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement