Feb. 17, 2023 / 11:26 AM

Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind

By Daniel J. Graeber
Crews work to install blades at Equinor’s offshore Hywind Tampen wind farm. The company is now teaming up with German energy group EnBW to explore opportunities off the German coast. Photo courtesy of Equinor
Crews work to install blades at Equinor’s offshore Hywind Tampen wind farm. The company is now teaming up with German energy group EnBW to explore opportunities off the German coast. Photo courtesy of Equinor

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor on Friday said it joined Germany's EnBW to develop wind farms off the German coast, part of a growing regional energy shift.

The German government increased its target for offshore wind energy capacity from 20 gigawatts to 30 GW by 2030, with eyes set on 70 GW by 2045. Michael Class, the head of portfolio development at German energy group EnBW, said teaming up with Equinor would help the country reach those goals.

"In partnership with Equinor, a global offshore wind major, we will continue to significantly contribute to a climate-friendly energy future in Germany and Europe," he said.

Germany's climate ambitions are paying off, with data from the International Energy Agency showing total emissions of carbon dioxide are down 37% from a 1990 baseline.

RELATED BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea

Equinor, a major oil and gas producer with a strong portfolio in renewables, said it was trying to reach at least 12 GW of installed clean energy capacity by 2030. The company earlier this month said it was considering its options for plans to add another 1.32 GW of capacity to the Dogger Bank wind farm off the coast of the United Kingdom, among the world's largest facilities of its kind.

"We are excited about teaming up with EnBW," said Jens Okland, a senior vice president for business development in renewables at Equinor. "Together we combine excellent capability in delivering renewables projects specifically in Germany with international offshore experience, all needed to provide sustainable, reliable and affordable energy."

Germany, along with its peers in the European Union, is transitioning away from fossil fuels with lofty ambitions for a net-zero economy. While it transitions, its added capacity for resources from suppliers other than Russia.

RELATED IEA sees tight oil market for 2023 as energy transition from fossil fuels continues

The country took in its first-ever shipment of liquefied natural gas earlier this year, a resource that frees Germany from dependence on piped supplies from Russia.

On energy in general, Torgeir Stordal, the general director of Norway's energy regulator, said Norway has fortified itself as a long-term, predictable supplier to the European economy and productivity in 2023 should not disappoint.

RELATED Oil-rich Norway looks to expand wind energy in shallow waters

