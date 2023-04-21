Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 21, 2023 / 8:28 AM

Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff

By Paul Godfrey
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday following the publication of a damning report into his behavior toward civil servants working for him as Justice Secretary and when he was Foreign Secretary before that. File Photo by Menahem Kahana/UPI
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday following the publication of a damning report into his behavior toward civil servants working for him as Justice Secretary and when he was Foreign Secretary before that. File Photo by Menahem Kahana/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab quit Friday after the publication of a report into allegations he bullied civil servants working for him when he held three of the government's top portfolios.

Raab shared his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a Twitter post, saying he was following through on a pledge to step down if the probe found him guilty of bullying but warned that the inquiry set a dangerous precedent that would have "a chilling effect" on those trying to get things done within the government.

Advertisement

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," wrote Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary.

Adam Tolley KC's five-month investigation upheld some of the complaints made by at least 24 civil servants saying he acted in an "intimidating" and "insulting" way. It found he abused his power while foreign secretary from 2019-2021 in a way that humiliated staff and belittled Justice Department staff by describing their work as "utterly useless."

Advertisement

While Raab apologized for "unintended stress or offense that any officials felt," he said the officials' issue was that they could not handle the "pace, standards and challenge" that he brought to the Ministry of Justice.

"That is, however, what the public expect of Ministers working on their behalf."

Raab pointed to the fact that Tolley dismissed all but two of the allegations leveled against him and said that its two adverse findings were flawed and "set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

RELATED British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi

He warned that the democratic principle of ministerial responsibility would be lost if ministers' authority over senior officials involved in critical negotiations being conducted on behalf of the British people was diluted.

"This was particularly true during my time as foreign secretary, in the context of the Brexit negotiations over Gibraltar, when a senior diplomat breached the mandate agreed by Cabinet," wrote Raab.

He added that it was vital that ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on senior officials "in order to set the standards and drive the reform the public expect of us."

RELATED Britain expands bullying investigation into Deputy PM Dominic Raab

Raab said that while his criticism needed to be contained with reasonable bounds, Tolley found that he had never sworn, shouted, thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone.

Advertisement

In setting the threshold for bullying so low, Raab wrote, the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent that would encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change.

Sunak said he accepted the resignation of his "friend and political ally" with "great sadness" in a reply, adding he believed it was clear there had been shortcomings in the process that had negatively affected all involved.

"Your resignation should not make us forget your record of delivery in both this government and previous administrations. These achievements should make you extremely proud," Sunak wrote.

The opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer attacked what he said was the prime minister's ongoing weakness.

"There's a double weakness here. He should never have appointed him in the first place, along with other members of the cabinet that shouldn't have been appointed, and then he didn't sack him," he said. "Even today, it's Raab who resigned rather than the prime minister who acts."

Read More

Rishi Sunak declares wife's stake in childcare agency in conflict-of-interest row

Latest Headlines

British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
World News // 2 hours ago
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
April 21 (UPI) -- Bad weather sent British retail sales into reverse in March, pulled down by a sharp fall in spending in department stores that nixed a two-month bull run, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- North Korea's foreign minister on Friday dismissed recent calls for nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven, claiming that the secretive regime's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
April 20 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is imploring the warring sides in Sudan's conflict to agree to at least a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday and allow those trapped in conflict zones to escape.
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
World News // 10 hours ago
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey.
U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department says it is monitoring the deteriorating situation in Sudan and deploying resources for a potential evacuation of diplomatic staff.
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
World News // 19 hours ago
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
April 20 (UPI) -- A ban on sailing in the Baltic Sea region near last year's leaks from the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is now lifted, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday.
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
April 20 (UPI) -- Dutch maritime salvage company Boskalis said Thursday it would work in coordination with the United Nations to extract oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen.
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
World News // 21 hours ago
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
April 20 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday voted 419-126 to enter negotiations with member states on new migration and asylum policies that would require screening of third-party nationals at EU borders.
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
World News // 22 hours ago
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
April 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg set the stage Thursday for Ukraine to join the international military alliance during his first visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded more than a year ago.
Scottish National Party treasurer quits as crisis over the party's finances deepens
World News // 23 hours ago
Scottish National Party treasurer quits as crisis over the party's finances deepens
April 20 (UPI) -- The treasurer of Scotland's ruling Scottish National Party has resigned after being arrested by police investigating the party's alleged misuse of $745,000 in independence campaign donations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
U.S. unemployment levels climb to 245,000 as economy slows
U.S. unemployment levels climb to 245,000 as economy slows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement