British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday declared his wife's interest in a childcare agency set to benefit from a government expansion. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared his wife's interest in a childcare agency that may gain from a $5 billion government-funded expansion of childcare, according to the latest register of government ministers' interests published Wednesday. Sunak's entry states that Akshata Murthy is a minority shareholder in Koru Kids, which is one of six companies that are part of a government scheme aimed at encouraging people to become childminders. Advertisement

"The Prime Minister's wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures U.K. Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings," the entry reads with a footnote stating that Koru Kids is one of the entities in which her venture capital firm has invested.

However, there is no date as to when the interest was added to the register which is supposed to be updated every six months.

Company records show Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, co-founder of global IT giant Infosys, bought her stake in Koru Kids in 2019 but the none of six registers published since then list the holding.

The publication of the register comes 24 hours after Downing Street rejected calls by the Labor Party opposition for Sunak to "come clean" saying it had no plans to publish his interests separately from the list of interests for all ministers, for example in the register of MP's interests.

On Monday, Sunak was placed under formal investigation by parliament's standards watchdog for allegedly failing to declare a conflict of interest to a House of Commons panel looking at childcare reforms announced in his first budget in March.

When asked at a March 28 appearance before the Liaison Committee if he had anything to declare, Sunak said he did not and that all his disclosures were "declared in the normal way."

Downing Street sought to justify his answer by saying that Sunak had previously declared his wife's stake in Koru Kids to a register of ministers' interests.

However, that list had not been updated in over a year until it was published Wednesday.