British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is no facing a third formal complaint related to allegations of bullying. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A bullying investigation into British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab expanded on Friday to include a third formal complaint. The new complaint relates to claims about his behavior during a four-month stint as Brexit secretary in 2018. Officials at the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign Office have also made complaints. Advertisement

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's deputy spokesperson said "I can confirm that the prime minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union, and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference."

The spokesperson added that Sunak had confidence in Raab, who has denied bullying and vowed to "thoroughly rebut and refute" the allegations.

The Guardian reported this week that Raab allegedly behaved so badly in a meeting with the Home Office during his first stint as justice secretary that his department's top official had to personally apologize to counterparts afterward.

Members of the Labor Party have called for a wider and more proactive investigation.

Angela Rayner, Labor's deputy leader has described restricting the scope of the investigation to only formal complaints as a "stitch-up" that "will fool no one".

Raab previously held the job of deputy prime minister under Boris Johnson but was removed during Liz Truss's seven weeks as prime minister. He was reappointed to both roles when Sunak took over.