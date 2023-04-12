Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2023 / 7:53 AM

WHO: First death reported from new bird flu strain

By Paul Godfrey
The WHO said a wet market frequented by a woman who died of bird flu last month had tested positive for the virus. Wet markets where animals are sold live or slaughtered to order are common across China and Asia. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The WHO said a wet market frequented by a woman who died of bird flu last month had tested positive for the virus. Wet markets where animals are sold live or slaughtered to order are common across China and Asia. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Chinese health authorities have reported the death of a woman from bird flu to the World Health Organization, the first confirmed fatality from the A(H3N8) virus.

The latest infection is the third case reported from China in the past 12 months, but an epidemiological investigation and tracing of close contacts of the victim have not found any additional infections, WHO said Tuesday in a news release.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old victim from Zhongshan in Guangdong in the southeast of the country first became sick on Feb. 22 and was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia on March 3.

WHO said she was suffering from serious existing health conditions and had a background of contact with live poultry.

RELATED Bird flu detected in Calif. as worries mount about mammal transmission

The case was detected by China's Severe Acute Respiratory infection surveillance system and subsequently, an unidentified wet market frequented by the woman tested positive for bird flu.

The organization stressed that the risk of bird flu spreading was low because the epidemiological and virological information indicated that this virus type was not capable of "sustained" human transmission -- but urged vigilance in order to detect mutations.

"Based on available information, it appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional and international levels is considered to be low," WHO said.

Advertisement

"However, due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, WHO stresses the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses which may affect human (or animal) health."

The two people previously infected reacted differently with one only developing a mild illness while the other became seriously ill, according to WHO. All three patients had been exposed to infected poultry.

The H3N8 virus can jump between animal classes and species and has infected animals ranging from domestic and wild birds to horses, dogs, pigs and seals.

RELATED Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans

Research by China Agricultural University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Center for Disease Control found the two earlier cases were "spillover infections" that suggested the virus was not able to jump from person to person in a sustainable way.

A wet-market in the city of Wuhan in central China where COVID-19 was first detected has been widely blamed for being the origin of the pandemic that swept the globe in 2020 and 2021 killing millions of people.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in February that COVID-19 was the result of a leak from a laboratory following a controversial report from the U.S. Energy Department concluded the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Advertisement

The Energy Department report, which said the certainty of the claim was "low" on the confidence scale used by government agencies, followed claims from other U.S. agencies that the virus was released accidentally.

Read More

U.S. has 'blind spots' in its preparations for zoonotic diseases, experts warn

Latest Headlines

Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
World News // 1 hour ago
Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire
April 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has started a criminal investigation into a fire at an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, filing charges against two directors of the National Immigration Institute on Tuesday.
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
World News // 2 hours ago
Firms reach settlement with some Grenfell Tower fire families, survivors
April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of victims' relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 72 people died six years ago have reached a civil settlement of claims against a number of defendants in the High Court.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 6 hours ago
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health reportedly deteriorating
April 11 (UPI) -- Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned leader of the Russian opposition, is in deteriorating health, his representatives confirmed online Tuesday.
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Tuesday, reaffirmed American military support and commitment to the Philippines as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise.
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
World News // 19 hours ago
First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'
April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea fines Google $32M over mobile gaming
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Google was fined $31.8 million in South Korea on Tuesday for alleged unfair business practices leading to its dominance in the country's mobile gaming application market.
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
World News // 21 hours ago
Global wind energy capacity to soar by the 2030s, Wood Mackenzie finds
April 11 (UPI) -- Led by China and the European Union, the global wind energy market is on pace for a seven-fold increase by 2032, analysis from Wood Mackenzie found.
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office for The High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the estimated civilian casualty figures for the war in Ukraine were nearing 8,500 but warned the actual numbers are likely much higher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement