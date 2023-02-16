Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 6:53 PM

U.S. has 'blind spots' in its preparations for zoonotic diseases, experts warn

By Adam Schrader
1/2
A PETA protester urges the closure of live-animal markets in New York City in 2020. A new analysis published by experts on Thursday warns the United States is ill-prepared for the risks such markets pose. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A PETA protester urges the closure of live-animal markets in New York City in 2020. A new analysis published by experts on Thursday warns the United States is ill-prepared for the risks such markets pose. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The United States, where more zoonotic diseases have originated than any other country in the world, has "blind spots" in its strategies for preparing for such threats, according to an analysis published by experts on Thursday.

The new analysis was co-authored by Ann Linder, a researcher with Harvard Law School, and New York University professor Dale Jamieson, an expert on environmental and animal protection, as an editorial published in the academic journal Science.

Advertisement

According to a news release from NYU, the editorial was based on research from the Live Animal Markets Project -- a program from Harvard Law School led by Linder to study live animal markets.

Linder and Jamieson began the editorial with criticism of an update to the National Biodefense Strategy by the administration of President Joe Biden. It was the first update made to the document, known as NBS-22, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Advertisement

"Although the document notes that one of the lessons of the pandemic is that threats originating anywhere are threats everywhere, it frames threats as largely external to the United States," Linder and Jamieson wrote in the editorial.

"NBS-22 focuses primarily on bioterrorism and laboratory accidents, neglecting threats posed by routine practices of animal use and production inside the United States."

The authors added that the Biden administration is not alone in its failures "to confront these risks" but implicated that the United States for its "responsibility in generating these global risks."

RELATED Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends

"More zoonotic diseases originated in the United States than in any other country during the second half of the 20th century," Linder and Jamieson wrote.

The United States processed more than 10 billion livestock in 2022, the largest number ever recorded, even as the outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus "has left 58 million animals dead in backyard chicken coops and industrial farms."

The authors also seemed to express criticism at the United States for referring to its own wet markets as "live poultry markets," unlike in other countries.

RELATED Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans

The COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have begun at a wet market in Wuhan, China, after the virus jumped from an animal -- believed to be bats -- into humans.

Advertisement

"Since 2011, the U.S. has recorded more swine-origin influenza infections than any other country. Most occurred at state and county fairs, where an estimated 18% of swine have tested positive. These fairs attract 150 million visitors each year," Linder and Jamieson wrote.

"In 2012, H3N2v influenza jumped from pigs to humans at livestock exhibitions and infected 306 people across 10 states, with suspected human-to-human transmission. Still, animal fairs remain largely unregulated and exempt from federal oversight."

The authors added that the United States consumes an estimated 1 billion pounds of wild game each year, which is "not inspected" and "no sanitary measures are required."

The largest blind spot comes from the fact that various agencies in the United States with "ill-defined jurisdictions" are tasked with handling wildlife imports.

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees most of these imports, has stated that it does not have independent authority to detain shipments of sick animals," Linder and Jamieson wrote.

The authors noted that mpox, the new name for monkeypox, arrived in the United States in 2003 in one of these shipments.

"These examples illustrate a regulatory system in urgent need of reconstruction," the authors concluded.

"What is needed is not simply for agencies to do their jobs better or to paper over the gaps, but a fundamental restructuring of the way that human-animal interfaces are governed."

Advertisement

Read More

Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon

Latest Headlines

Japan set to launch new flagship rocket
Science News // 3 hours ago
Japan set to launch new flagship rocket
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Japan is making final preparations ahead of launching its next-generation H3 rocket Thursday evening, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said.
Dinosaur print found in England belonged to 'Megalosaurus-like Theropod'
Science News // 6 hours ago
Dinosaur print found in England belonged to 'Megalosaurus-like Theropod'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A large dinosaur print discovered by a local archeologist in Burniston Bay, England, in 2021, likely belonged to a "Megalosaurus-like Theropod," according to research findings published Thursday.
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Science News // 7 hours ago
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A new study from Northwestern Medicine suggests that the original COVID-19 vaccine worked so well that it actually hurt boosters given too soon by "mopping up" the new shots before they can become effective.
Study of brain changes in fighter pilots may improve space travel for astronauts
Science News // 7 hours ago
Study of brain changes in fighter pilots may improve space travel for astronauts
A new study finds brain changes in F16 fighter pilots, which could shed light on what happens to astronauts during space travel.
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
Science News // 8 hours ago
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The latest images sent back to Earth by NASA's James Webb Telescope show three clusters of galaxies converging to form a megacluster, astronomers confirmed Wednesday.
Climate change could cause plankton migration, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change could cause plankton migration, researchers say
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Climate change could cause an exodus of plankton from the tropics, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Austin.
New research links black holes to dark energy
Science News // 1 day ago
New research links black holes to dark energy
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have uncovered evidence of "cosmological coupling," linking black holes to dark energy. University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers scanned 9 billion years of data to make the proposal.
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NASA has released a composite of hundreds of images showing the locations of samples collected by the Perseverance Mars rover.
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Science News // 1 day ago
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cornell University have developed and are testing an artificial intelligence tool that can track online conversations in real time, alerting a person before things get too heated.
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at RMIT University have developed a new method to extract hydrogen from seawater without desalination. The advance could help simplify the process of obtaining hydrogen for renewable energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
New research links black holes to dark energy
New research links black holes to dark energy
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement