Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2023 / 2:54 PM

Bird flu detected in Calif. as worries mount about mammal transmission

By Patrick Hilsman
Avian Influenza, commonly known as 'bird flu,' has been detected in wild birds in Santa Barbara County, Calif. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Avian Influenza, commonly known as 'bird flu,' has been detected in wild birds in Santa Barbara County, Calif. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has been detected in Santa Barbara County, Calif., as worries about the disease's spread to mammals continued to mount.

The county's public health department announced Friday the illness has been detected among wild birds in the southern California area for the first time.

Advertisement

"There have been reports of isolated cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza or more commonly known as 'bird flu,' in wild birds in Santa Barbara County," the health officials said.

The disease has not yet been detected in local poultry farms but county officials advised people who raise poultry and keep birds to take the proper precautions, such as closing their enclosures off from wild birds, draining local bodies of water, washing their hands thoroughly after handling birds and using sanitized water for their birds.

RELATED U.S. has 'blind spots' in its preparations for zoonotic diseases, experts warn

The general public, meanwhile, were urged to avoid contact with wild birds, especially dead birds and birds that appear to be sick.

According to a report published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the H5N1 'bird flu' virus can jump to mammals, specifically minks and seals. The also report raises concerns that the virus could jump to humans, although many experts contend the risk remains low.

Advertisement

The current avian flu outbreak is now the largest on record in Europe and North America, according to the World Health Organization.

RELATED Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans

More than 58 million chickens have died of avian flu or have been culled among 317 commercial flocks and 441 backyard flocks in 47 states since last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

A wave of bird flu infections also spread across the United States last year. Researchers believe it originated in domestic birds in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The spread of avian influenza has affected the poultry industry in the United States, likely contributing to increased prices for eggs.

Read More

Eggs crack record price, climb almost 50% in 2022

Latest Headlines

Nine children injured in shooting outside Georgia gas station
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Nine children injured in shooting outside Georgia gas station
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Nine children were shot outside a gas station in Columbus, Ga. and are currently recovering in the hospital.
EPA restores Obama-era legal interpretation for mercury emissions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA restores Obama-era legal interpretation for mercury emissions
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has moved to reestablish the legal underpinnings used to enforce federal mercury emissions standards for power plants first set during the Obama administration.
Company pays $1.5 million for breaking child labor laws in 8 states, Labor Department says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Company pays $1.5 million for breaking child labor laws in 8 states, Labor Department says
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday announced more than $1M in fines paid by a Wisconsin-based meat-packing company that violated child labor laws in eight states.
Department of Energy to award $50 million for clean energy projects on tribal lands
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Department of Energy to award $50 million for clean energy projects on tribal lands
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced $50 million to help promote clean energy use on tribal lands.
Suspect in custody after shooting in small Mississippi community leaves six dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect in custody after shooting in small Mississippi community leaves six dead
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A shooting in the small community of Arkabutla, in Tate County Mississippi, left six people dead Friday, local authorities said.
House Republicans seek Afghan withdrawal documents from Biden administration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Republicans seek Afghan withdrawal documents from Biden administration
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Several U.S. House Republican committee chairs have sent letters to Biden administration officials requesting all documents, communications and information related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Former NBA player to pay $1.4 million to settle SEC crypto fraud charge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former NBA player to pay $1.4 million to settle SEC crypto fraud charge
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday charged former NBA player Paul Pierce for touting EMAX cryptocurrency tokens without disclosing he was paid to do it. The SEC also said he made false statements.
4 U.S. service members injured in raid that kills Islamic State leader in Syria
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 U.S. service members injured in raid that kills Islamic State leader in Syria
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command said Friday it killed senior Islamic State leader Hamza al-Homsi during a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria late Thursday in a mission that left four U.S. soldiers and a service dog injured.
The Conference Board expects a U.S. recession in 2023
U.S. News // 1 day ago
The Conference Board expects a U.S. recession in 2023
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A leading index on the trajectory of the U.S. economy is pointing toward a recession, with expectations of lackluster consumer spending going forward, The Conference Board said Friday.
Five ex-Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols killing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Five ex-Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols killing
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company pays $1.5 million for breaking child labor laws in 8 states, Labor Department says
Company pays $1.5 million for breaking child labor laws in 8 states, Labor Department says
Suspect in custody after shooting in small Mississippi community leaves six dead
Suspect in custody after shooting in small Mississippi community leaves six dead
House Republicans seek Afghan withdrawal documents from Biden administration
House Republicans seek Afghan withdrawal documents from Biden administration
Body of Ghanian soccer star Christian Atsu found under rubble in Turkey
Body of Ghanian soccer star Christian Atsu found under rubble in Turkey
American, foreign national charged in Brazil energy company bribery scheme
American, foreign national charged in Brazil energy company bribery scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement