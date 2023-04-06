Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies

Iran’s Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met for a summit hosted by Beijing on Thursday, the first high-level meeting between the Middle East rivals in seven years. Photo courtesy of Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 6 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met for talks in Beijing on Thursday for the first time since re-establishing ties last month in a deal brokered by China. Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed that Iran will open an embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and a consulate in Jeddah while Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and a consulate in Mashhad within the two-year period specified in the deal, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release. Advertisement

"The two sides emphasized their readiness to eliminate all the obstacles facing the expansion of cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

The leaders also agreed to look at ways to resume direct flights, issue visas, and clear the way for exchange visits by official and business delegations.

Thursday marked the highest level discussions between the two countries since they cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protestors attacked Saudi diplomatic missions and Saudi Arabia executed a top Shia cleric.

The summit comes just one month after Iran, which has supported Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United States, agreed to normalize diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in each other's capitals.

Advertisement

The effort breakthrough came after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited China, followed by Supreme National Security Council leader Ali Shamkhani traveling to Beijing on March 6 for talks with the Saudis.