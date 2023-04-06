Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies

April 6 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met for talks in Beijing on Thursday for the first time since re-establishing ties last month in a deal brokered by China.
Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed that Iran will open an embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and a consulate in Jeddah while Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and a consulate in Mashhad within the two-year period specified in the deal, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.