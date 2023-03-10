Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia announce normalization of diplomatic relations, Yemen undecided

By Clyde Hughes
(R-L) Iranian secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, and Saudi Arabia National Security adviser Musaid Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations on and re-open their embassies. Photo by Nournews/EPA-EFE
(R-L) Iranian secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, and Saudi Arabia National Security adviser Musaid Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations on and re-open their embassies. Photo by Nournews/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume relations between the two countries in a deal brokered by China on Friday.

A joint statement by the countries said that Iran, which has supported Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United States, have agreed to resume diplomatic relations within two months and reopen embassies and agencies in both countries.

Advertisement

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will now hold talks to facilitate the ambassadors. The effort comes after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited China, followed by its Supreme National Security Council leader Ali Shamkhani traveling to Beijing on Monday for talks with the Saudis.

The countries thanked China for hosting the talks and "the efforts it placed toward its success." The two also identified Iraq and Oman as countries that hosted negotiation talks.

RELATED U.S. targets Iran with slew of new sanctions over drones, evasion network

While the statement said the talks were created to "settle issues between Tehran and Riyadh," the fate of fighting in Yemen remained up in the air. For years, Saudi Arabia has backed the Yemeni government in the civil war while Iran has backed the rival Houthi rebels in the conflict, resulting in a proxy war between the two countries.

Advertisement

The Yemen civil war has created a dire humanitarian crisis there with more than 150,000 killed since 2015. It also may have put an end to Israeli efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia. Israel views Iran as a foe that wants to end its existence. The news comes at a time when the United States hit Iran with a new round of sanctions for providing Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine.

Tensions for years have boiled between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a majority Sunni Muslim country, controlled by Shia Muslims, as they seek influence in the region.

RELATED Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars

RELATED EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package

Latest Headlines

EU offers bloc-wide provision to improve energy efficiency
World News // 55 minutes ago
EU offers bloc-wide provision to improve energy efficiency
March 10 (UPI) -- Members of the European Union on Friday agreed on provisions to trim bloc-wide energy consumption by more than 10% by 2030, a measure that supports net-zero climate ambitions and energy security.
Georgia parliament formally rejects 'foreign agent' bill
World News // 1 hour ago
Georgia parliament formally rejects 'foreign agent' bill
March 10 (UPI) -- Georgia's parliament formally rejected a bill that could have labeled many in the media and opposition groups as "foreign agents" on Friday.
Eight, including suspect, killed in shooting at German Jehovah's Witness church
World News // 3 hours ago
Eight, including suspect, killed in shooting at German Jehovah's Witness church
March 10 (UPI) -- German police identified the suspect of a mass shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg on Thursday as a former member of the congregation who left 18 months ago over "ill feelings."
British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
World News // 4 hours ago
British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy rebounded unexpectedly in January, growing by 0.3% after shrinking by a half percent in December, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
ASAN, South Korea, March 10 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 dogs and puppies destined for slaughter in the dog meat trade at a South Korean farm instead found themselves freed by a team of rescue workers this week.
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
World News // 5 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
March 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Paris on Friday to try to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to do more to stop the small boats that are bringing tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Britain.
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
March 10 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to give special protection to Hindu temples there after a rash of attacks in January.
China's President Xi Jinping re-elected to third five-year term
World News // 7 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping re-elected to third five-year term
March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for an unprecedented third five year-term Friday by the 14th National People's Congress, consolidating his near absolute grip on power.
Several dead after mass shooting in church in Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
Several dead after mass shooting in church in Germany
March 9 (UPI) -- Several people died after a gunman opened fire in a church in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday, police said.
North Korea's Kim oversees 'actual war' missile drill targeting South
World News // 14 hours ago
North Korea's Kim oversees 'actual war' missile drill targeting South
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a missile "fire assault drill" that apparently targeted South Korean airfields in preparation for an "actual war response," state media reported Friday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to hand over emails
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to hand over emails
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe
Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe
Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction
Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement