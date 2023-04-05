British government to place some asylum seekers on a barge

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman approved a plan to house single male asylum seekers on a barge off the Dorset coast. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office said on Wednesday that it will place 500 immigrants seeking asylum and other refugees on a barge along the Dorset coast over complaints from locals. The government said the Bibby Stockholm, which will house single men, will be anchored in Portland Port. The barge, which is Barbados registered, can sleep about 500 along with having "basic and functional accommodations." Advertisement

The Home Office, under Minister Suella Braverman, said the barge would "reduce the unsustainable pressure on the U.K.'s asylum system and cut the cost to the taxpayer caused by the significant increase in Channel crossings. Currently, hotel accommodation for asylum seekers is costing [$7.47 million] a day."

Officials added that the barge will have healthcare provisions, catering facilities and around-the-clock security. It said men who have had their asylum claims refused and have exhausted appeal options will be removed from Britain.

"The Home Secretary and I have been clear that the use of expensive hotels to house those making unnecessary and dangerous journeys must stop," Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement. "We will not elevate the interests of illegal migrants over the British people we are elected to serve."

Immigrant rights groups and local lawmakers have been largely opposed to the barge, which had been used by the Netherlands for asylum seekers.

Enver Soloman, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the barge "does not provide what they need nor the respect, dignity and support they deserve."

Steve Valdez-Symonds, from Amnesty International Britain, said moving immigrants to a barge offshore has more to do with politics than actually solving issues around Britain's growing migration challenges.

"Along with the disastrous Rwanda scheme, all talk of barges, cruise ships and former military barracks should be abandoned," Valdez-Symonds said. "Anyone seeking asylum in this country should be housed in decent accommodation with proper facilities and, crucially, their claims should be properly and consistently processed."