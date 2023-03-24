Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2023 / 1:55 PM

Watch Live: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to depart to Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday. Biden will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to depart to Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday. Biden will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address Canada's parliament on Friday afternoon, where he is expected to announce a plan to turn away asylum seekers who cross U.S. and Canadian borders without authorization.

During his first trip to Canada as President, Biden said Friday morning that America was lucky to share a border with Canada.

Advertisement

"We disagree in degree on things occasionally, but there's no fundamental difference in the democratic values we share, and it really makes a big difference," Biden said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed those sentiments, saying "we have no greater friend and ally than the United States."

RELATED U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack

Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday, where it was reported that the two countries had reached a deal to divert asylum seekers from their borders.

The move will allow Canada to turn back immigrants who cross into the country from an unofficial border crossing in New York while Canada has agreed to provide a legal refugee program for 15,000 migrants seeking asylum from violence and economic troubles in Central and South America.

Advertisement

The United States and Canada signed the original deal, the Safe Third Country Agreement, in 2002.

RELATED House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule

The treaty went into effect in 2004 and prevents asylum seekers from making an asylum claim in one country if they have already passed through another country where they could have made an asylum claim. It does not apply to those who enter Canada by plane or ship.

However, the Roxham Road crossing at issue -- which connects the New York town of Champlain with Hemmingford, Quebec -- is not an official border crossing and so asylum seekers could still seek haven in Canada despite having passed through the United States.

RELATED On 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act, president thanks those who made it a reality

Latest Headlines

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
March 24 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has veto sweeping anti-trans legislation that passed the Kentucky State Legislature. Kentucky Senate Bill 150 would ban gender-affirming care for patients under 18.
House Republicans pass parental rights education bill that reflects culture war topics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans pass parental rights education bill that reflects culture war topics
March 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans in a near party-line vote passed a Parents Bill of Rights education bill that would require local school districts to publicly their curricula and a mandate that parents meet their teachers.
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes in northeast Syria Thursday in retaliation for a drone strike that killed an American contractor and wounded six others, including five U.S. service members.
U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details
March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. federal data on Friday show new orders for manufactured durable goods declined again on the back of lower demand for passenger planes and consumer vehicles, though other indices were virtually unchanged.
Bank officials, market analysts work to soothe economic jitters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bank officials, market analysts work to soothe economic jitters
March 24 (UPI) -- Lingering concerns about a global banking crisis left most major market indices on Wall Street in the red on Friday, though the head of the St. Louis Fed tried to soothe broader concerns.
White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
March 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to fight hunger and curtail an epidemic of diet-related diseases through the next decade.
Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices
March 24 (UPI) -- A major sell-off in crude oil markets has yet to show up at the consumer level by way of lower gasoline prices, though broader trends may be keeping a lid on any forward momentum, analysis finds.
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
March 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will resume classes on Friday after a three-day strike by a union representing staff members concluded without a deal.
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
March 23 (UPI) -- A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump has demanded that Tucker Carlson recant comments supporting a conspiracy theory that he instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
March 23 (UPI) -- A coin minted by the Roman politician Brutus after the assassination of Julius Caesar has been returned to Greece after an investigation by Homeland Security agents and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement