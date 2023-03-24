Watch Live: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament

1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to depart to Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday. Biden will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address Canada's parliament on Friday afternoon, where he is expected to announce a plan to turn away asylum seekers who cross U.S. and Canadian borders without authorization. During his first trip to Canada as President, Biden said Friday morning that America was lucky to share a border with Canada. Advertisement

"We disagree in degree on things occasionally, but there's no fundamental difference in the democratic values we share, and it really makes a big difference," Biden said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed those sentiments, saying "we have no greater friend and ally than the United States."

Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday, where it was reported that the two countries had reached a deal to divert asylum seekers from their borders.

The move will allow Canada to turn back immigrants who cross into the country from an unofficial border crossing in New York while Canada has agreed to provide a legal refugee program for 15,000 migrants seeking asylum from violence and economic troubles in Central and South America.

Advertisement

The United States and Canada signed the original deal, the Safe Third Country Agreement, in 2002.

RELATED House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule

The treaty went into effect in 2004 and prevents asylum seekers from making an asylum claim in one country if they have already passed through another country where they could have made an asylum claim. It does not apply to those who enter Canada by plane or ship.

However, the Roxham Road crossing at issue -- which connects the New York town of Champlain with Hemmingford, Quebec -- is not an official border crossing and so asylum seekers could still seek haven in Canada despite having passed through the United States.