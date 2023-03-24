Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions

March 24 (UPI) -- The global banking crisis appears to have ensnarled German lender Deutsche Bank, which saw its shares tumble more than 13% early Friday after an increase in credit default swaps on Thursday, spiking worries about the foundation of European Banks.
It was the third straight day that Deutsche Bank stocks slipped as it has now lost one-fifth of its value in March. The losses come on the heels of UBS rescuing Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States earlier this month.