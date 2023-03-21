Janet Yellen to reassure bankers during speech in front of lobbying group

March 21 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to tell the American Bankers Association on Tuesday that the government is prepared to protect all depositors if a bank fails similar to what it did for Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York.
Yellen is expected to tell one of the country's largest banking lobbies that the move to go beyond protecting depositors with more than $250,000 in institutions is warranted to prevent the risk of a deposit run spreading the banking crisis.