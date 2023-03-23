Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 23, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Switzerland hikes interest rate to 1.5%, says Credit Suisse takeover halted 'crisis'

By Paul Godfrey
The Swiss National Bank announced a 50 basis point hike in its main interest rate to 1.5% Thursday as inflation continues to tick up in the country amid rising prices and the takeover of troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by rival UBS. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The Swiss National Bank announced a 50 basis point hike in its main interest rate to 1.5% Thursday as inflation continues to tick up in the country amid rising prices and the takeover of troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by rival UBS. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Switzerland's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.5% Thursday amid renewed inflationary pressures and in the wake of the rescue of the country's second-largest bank at the weekend.

The increase to 1.5% effective Friday leaves a significant policy gap with other advanced economies which for more than a year have been hiking rates to around triple those of the Swiss National Bank, although inflation in Switzerland is relatively low.

Advertisement

In taking the step to counter a renewed increase in inflationary pressure, the bank said it could not rule out further increases to its policy rate would be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term.

Swiss inflation has been rising since the beginning of the year reaching 3.4% in February, driven by higher electricity, tourism services and food prices.

RELATED Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point

SNB said that while price increases were now broad-based, inflation was clearly still above the 0% to 2% range it equated with price stability.

Advertisement

The rate hike comes after SNB on Sunday announced a $3.2 billion emergency deal to take over Credit Suisse as confidence in the bank plummeted after the collapse of two U.S. banks, the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the chairman of the Saudi National Bank saying publicly that it would not increase its support.

"The past week has been marked by the events surrounding Credit Suisse. The measures announced at the weekend by the federal government, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the SNB have put a halt to the crisis," the central bank said.

RELATED UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets

"The SNB is providing large amounts of liquidity assistance in Swiss francs and foreign currencies. These loans are secured and subject to interest."

It stressed it remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary to "provide appropriate money conditions," reversing foreign currency selling seen over recent quarters.

FINMA on Thursday also sought to explain a decision to order Credit Suisse to write down to zero $17 billion worth of junior bonds, so-called AT1 bonds, as part of the takeover by UBS.

RELATED Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low

The regulator said the contract holders of Credit Suisse bonds entered into stipulated that the bonds would be completely written down in a "Viability Event," in particular, if extraordinary government support was granted.

Advertisement

Credit Suisse's acceptance of a $55 billion loan from the central bank secured by a federal default guarantee meant those conditions were met for its AT1 instruments.

The government also enacted an emergency law Sunday on liquidity assistance Loans and federal default guarantees to systemically important banks that gave FINMA the power to order the borrower to write down bonds.

Based on the contractual agreements and the emergency ordinance, FINMA instructed Credit Suisse to write down the AT1 bonds.

"On Sunday, a solution could be found to protect clients, the financial center and the markets," said FINMA CEO Urban Angehrn.

"In this context, it is important that CS's banking business continues to function smoothly and without interruption. That is now the case."

The SNB policy rate change applies from Friday. Banks' sight deposits held at the SNB will be remunerated at the SNB policy rate of 1.5% up to a certain threshold. Sight deposits above this threshold will be remunerated at an interest rate of 1.0%, and thus still at a discount of 0.5 percentage points relative to the SNB policy rate.

Latest Headlines

France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
World News // 1 hour ago
France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
March 23 (UPI) -- A ninth day of strikes in France over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the country's pension system wrought widespread disruption across the country Thursday, with trains and planes canceled and refineries blocked.
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
March 23 (UPI) -- Canada's population posted a record rise last year as the government's strategy to ease labor shortages and an aging population through immigration stepped up a gear, according to the country's main statistical agency.
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
World News // 14 hours ago
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania for a fourth month as investigators look into allegations of sex trafficking, a court ruled Wednesday.
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
World News // 15 hours ago
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
March 22 (UPI) -- A dry-docked ship dislodged at the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, injuring 25 people.
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
March 22 (UPI) -- A Russian drone strike has killed four people south of Kyiv as Russian forces damaged an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia and struck a Russian-Orthodox monastery in the southern city of Odesa, officials said.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
World News // 22 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday that Japan will give developmental assistance to his country to help it cope with the large influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese energy company JERA said Wednesday it reached a definitive agreement in Belgium to acquire wind energy developer Parkwind, the nation's largest offshore wind energy developer.
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
March 22 (UPI) -- New agreements for offshore wind in Italy could add to a growing capacity that could meet the energy demands of more than a million homes, Italian energy company Eni said Wednesday.
Xi departs Moscow with liquefied gas, Taiwan commitments
World News // 1 day ago
Xi departs Moscow with liquefied gas, Taiwan commitments
March 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday after securing new energy assurances and Russian President Vladimir Putin's acknowledgement that Taiwan is part of China.
ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy
World News // 1 day ago
ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy
March 22 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated Wednesday the bank's goal of taming inflation in a timely fashion but stressed that the "high levels of uncertainty" injected by turmoil in the bank sector.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement