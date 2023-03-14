Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace

March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. European Command said Russian fighter jets collided with the rear propeller of an unmanned U.S. military drone on Tuesday in what it said was international airspace. The U.S. brought the damaged drone down in the Black Sea.
A statement from the U.S. European Command said the incident happened about 7:03 a.m. local time when one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9 drone. Before the incident, the Russian aircraft flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel on the front of the unmanned craft.