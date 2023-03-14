Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace

The New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing conducted their first MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base and Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Dec. 16, 2015. U.S. officials said a Russian jet damaged a propeller on such a drone on Tuesday. File Photo by U.S. Air Force/UPI

March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. European Command said Russian fighter jets collided with the rear propeller of an unmanned U.S. military drone on Tuesday in what it said was international airspace. The U.S. brought the damaged drone down in the Black Sea. A statement from the U.S. European Command said the incident happened about 7:03 a.m. local time when one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9 drone. Before the incident, the Russian aircraft flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel on the front of the unmanned craft. Advertisement

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," a statement said, according to ABC News. "These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation."

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said the drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash," Hecker said, according to CNN. "U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely."

There was no mention of the incident in Russian media as of Tuesday afternoon.