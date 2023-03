Google is celebrating International Woman's Day with a Doodle. Photo courtesy Google

March 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day. Created by artist Alyssa Winans, the piece spells out the word "Google" with drawings of diverse women working together in various medical, political, family and academic situations. Advertisement

"Our theme this year was 'women supporting women,' so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I've been supported by the other women in my life," Winans said in a statement on the Google homepage.

"I'm the youngest of three girls, so since birth I've always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me! I'm grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values."

In photos: International Women's Day rallies across the country

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (2nd R) joins colleagues Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., and Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the "Day Without a Woman" protest on March 8, 2017. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo