Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the love-themed holiday, Valentine's Day.

The animated artwork was designed to look like a pink window covered in raindrops, two of which smile at each other before sliding down the glass and joining together to make a heart.

Advertisement

The word "Google" can be seen behind them.

The company's website reminds users that the "most romantic day of the year" started in the Middle Ages when Europeans recognized Feb. 14 as the start of mating season for birds.

The holiday caught on in the 17th century, with people celebrating human love and relationships.

Today, people all over the world mark the day by exchanging gifts and messages of love with the people who mean the most to them.

Feb. 14 is also a Christian feast day, honoring the 3rd-century martyr, St. Valentine.

Valentine's Day: IRL couples who have also been co-stars