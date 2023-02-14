Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 7:45 AM

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day

By Karen Butler

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the love-themed holiday, Valentine's Day.

The animated artwork was designed to look like a pink window covered in raindrops, two of which smile at each other before sliding down the glass and joining together to make a heart.

Advertisement

The word "Google" can be seen behind them.

The company's website reminds users that the "most romantic day of the year" started in the Middle Ages when Europeans recognized Feb. 14 as the start of mating season for birds.

The holiday caught on in the 17th century, with people celebrating human love and relationships.

Today, people all over the world mark the day by exchanging gifts and messages of love with the people who mean the most to them.

Feb. 14 is also a Christian feast day, honoring the 3rd-century martyr, St. Valentine.

Valentine's Day: IRL couples who have also been co-stars

Goldie Hawn (R) and Kurt Russell attend the premiere of "Snatched" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. The longtime couple have starred together in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," "Swing Shift," "Overboard" and "The Christmas Chronicles." In fact, the couple fell in love on the set of "Swing Shift." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax Google to unveil new AI to compete with ChatGPT Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Simon Pegg, Rob Thomas Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition

Latest Headlines

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce comedy tour
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce comedy tour
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Longtime friends and frequent collaborators Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced plans for their first joint stand-up comedy tour.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Simon Pegg, Rob Thomas
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Simon Pegg, Rob Thomas
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Simon Pegg turns 53 and actor Alberto Rosende turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 14.
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
TV // 16 hours ago
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jared Fogle was once the Subway spokesman for successful weight loss after losing weight by eating their sandwiches. Now he's a convicted pedophile and in prison. A new doc on the ID channel tells the story.
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
TV // 17 hours ago
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Queen's Court," a new dating show on Peacock features Evelyn Lozada, Holly Robinson-Peete, Tamar Braxton and recording artist Nivea. Robinson-Peete hosts; the other stars are looking for love.
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Music // 17 hours ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released "Killer," a repackaged version of his album "Gasoline," and a music video for his song of the same name.
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Paris in Love," a reality series following socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," a new film based on the Judy Blume novel, opens in theaters in April.
'Barney' to relaunch with new animated series, product line
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Barney' to relaunch with new animated series, product line
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Mattel will reboot its "Barney" franchise with a new animated TV series, film, YouTube content, product line and more.
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
TV // 19 hours ago
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott says viewers will get to see a more personal side of his character, Special Agent Remy Scott, on Tuesday's episode of "FBI: Most Wanted."
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new 'Transformers' trailer shows more of Mirage, who becomes the Porsche Carrera. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is in theaters in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement