Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: International Women's Day marked on March 8 for 1st time

On March 8, 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually.

By UPI Staff
1/7
Hundreds of women rally for International Women's Day at Grand Park across the street from City Hall in Los Angeles on March 8, 2017. In 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hundreds of women rally for International Women's Day at Grand Park across the street from City Hall in Los Angeles on March 8, 2017. In 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was established.

Advertisement

In 1913, the Internal Revenue Service began to levy and collect income taxes in the United States.

In 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually. The United Nations began officially celebrating the day in 1977.

In 1917, strikes and riots in St. Petersburg marked the start of the Russian Bolshevik revolution.

In 1921, after Germany failed to make its first war reparation payment, French troops occupied Dusseldorf and other towns on the Ruhr River in Germany's industrial heartland.

In 1943, Allied planes led by the Royal Air Force bombed the German city of Nuremberg, an important military manufacturing site. By the end of World War II, the vast majority of the city was destroyed by Allied bombings.

In 1957, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to international traffic after Israel withdrew from occupied Egyptian territory.

File Photo courtesy Imperial War Museum
Advertisement

In 1965, nearly 4,000 U.S. Marines landed in South Vietnam.

In 1974, the streaking epidemic that had been gripped parts of the United States appeared to run its logical course.

In 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" in a speech before the British House of Commons.

In 1990, Colombia's M-19 leftist guerrilla group surrendered its arms, ending 16 years of insurrection.

In 1999, baseball great Joe DiMaggio died at age 84.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2008, U.S. President George W. Bush vetoed legislation that would have outlawed severe interrogation methods such as waterboarding used by the CIA. Bush said the proposal would eliminate "one of the most valuable tools in the war on terror."

In 2010, up to 500 people were killed in a nighttime "ethnic cleansing" raid on a village near Nigeria's turbulent city of Jos.

In 2013, former Argentine President Carlos Saul Menem and ex-Defense Minister Oscar Camilion were convicted of smuggling weapons to Croatia and Ecuador.

Advertisement

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 people vanished over the Indian Ocean en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur. A massive search found no sign of the plane and a government statement months later said all aboard -- 227 passengers and 12 crew members -- "are presumed to have lost their lives."

In 2022, David Bennett, a 57-year-old man who became the first to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig, died two months after the historic surgery.

Read More

UPI Archives: Google recognizes International Women's Day with new Doodle GAO: Military women have higher out-of-pocket expenses

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Top News // 57 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
On March 8, 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
World News // 57 minutes ago
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, March 8 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, a short story was published that would crack open decades of silence surrounding the Jeju Massacre in South Korea. Author Hyun Ki-young, now 82, recounts how he was imprisoned for "Suni Samchon."
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
World News // 1 hour ago
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Union has adopted a sanctions package targeting nine people, including several Russians, and three entities accused of committing human rights abuses against women.
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
March 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Oklahoma have overwhelming rejected a proposal to legalize, regulate and tax the recreational use of marijuana by adults in the state.
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
March 8 (UPI) -- Five women who say they were harmed by Texas' near-total abortion ban are suing their state in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit brought by patients who were denied the medical procedure they needed.
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
World News // 15 hours ago
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
March 7 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities say they have discovered the bodies of two Americans who were kidnapped Friday in the city of Matamoros and recovered two hostages alive.
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
World News // 7 hours ago
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
March 7 (UPI) -- Sir David Chipperfield, architect of famous sites like the City of Justice in Barcelona and the Colección Jumex in Mexico City, has been named the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner.
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
March 7 (UPI) -- The death toll in the West Bank has again increased as an Israeli military raid of a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin Tuesday resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians.
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
March 7 (UPI) -- Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday in response to fears about the potential threat to U.S. national security posed by foreign-controlled tech platforms such as TikTok.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement