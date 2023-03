Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of people killed during an Israeli raid a day before in the West Bank city of Jenin. The IDF said it struck a Hamas target after an explosive device was detonated near the Gaza border in an apparent escalation of violence following the raid. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it struck a Hamas military post in Gaza after claiming the militants exploded a remote device near personnel on the Gaza border in what appeared to be an escalation of violence between both sides. The IDF said the explosive device detonated while its soldiers were "conducting activity" in the Gaza security area. It said the Israeli tank fired in response to that incident. Advertisement

The Israeli military said it saw Hamas units activating the hidden explosive device near a passing IDF bulldozer working to clear parts of the Gaza border before attacking the Hamas position.

No soldiers were hurt in the incident, the IDF said.

Earlier, the IDF said a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, but there was no report on if it caused any damage or casualties. Israeli officials said they believe the rocket may have been in response to an IDF raid in Jenin on Tuesday that killed several people the military said were terrorists.

Officials said Israel did not immediately respond to the rocket attack.

Six Palestinians died in the West Bank raid on Tuesday when the Israeli military entered a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military killed one person responsible for the deaths of an Israel soldier and his brother in Huwara in February.