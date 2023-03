In February, West Bank buildings in Huwara were burned in a counterattack by Israeli settlers after Palestinian gunmen had killed two Israeli brothers earlier. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Six Palestinians are dead after an Israeli military raid of a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday. One of the Palestinians killed is believed to be responsible for killing an Israeli soldier and his younger brother in Huwara in late February, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reported by BBC. Advertisement

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, five of the dead were males in their 20s, and the sixth was 49-year-old Abdel Fattah Kharousha.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not outwardly condemn the raid but said the United States is "deeply concerned" by the increasing violence in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reports.

"Israel has the legitimate right to defend its people and its territory against all forms of aggression, including those from terrorist groups," Price said during a press briefing Tuesday. "We have seen far too many vivid demonstrations of the terrorist threat that Israel faces in recent days."

The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported that three Israeli officers were injured during the raid with what it described as "slight" to "moderate" injuries, The Times of Israel said.

Advertisement

Axios reports that the Israeli soldiers surrounded a home which they believed sheltered a Hamas member responsible for the Huwara killings. The soldiers ordered for anti-tank missiles to be fired at the home after the people inside refused to surrender.