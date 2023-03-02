Trending
March 2, 2023 / 12:03 PM

4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian strikes in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have killed four people, according to Ukrainian officials. Photo by State Emergency Services/EPA-EFE
March 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russian strikes killed four people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, while Moscow accused Ukraine of taking Russian hostages.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Telegram that "preliminary data" found that four people were killed in the strikes in Zaporizhzhia, eight more were injured and five others, including a child were injured.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said the shelling struck a residential building overnight.

"People were sleeping at home, but for terrorists, residential buildings are also 'military targets,'" he said.

RELATED State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a "terrorist act" for allegedly firing on civilians near the border.

"They infiltrated the border area and opened fire on civilians. They saw it was a civilian car, that there were children in it. They still fired on it," he said.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a Telegram message that the alleged attackers fired out of a moving car, killing one person and injuring a 10-year-old child.

RELATED In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid

Russian officials also claimed a group of "Ukrainian nationalists" have taken six hostages in the Bryansk region, according to the official state Tass news agency.

"The Russian Volunteer Corps went to Bryansk region to show thier compatriots that there is hope, that free Russian people with weapons in thier hands can fight the regime," a group claiming to be the Russian Volunteer Corps said in a Telegram message.

Ukrainian officials denied the claims.

RELATED Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order

"The story about Ukrainian sabotage group in Russian Federation is a classic deliberate provocation. Russian Federation wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russian Federation is getting stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted Thursday.

Ukraine has sent reinforcements to the frontline city of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minster, Hannah Maliar.

The Russian military and their Wagner mercenary group allies have suffered massive losses in repeated attempts to take Bakhamut. Ukrainian losses are also believed to be staggering, though Ukraine does not release full casualty figures.

In a televised address Tuesday, Zelensky said "the most difficult situation is still Bakhmut."

Ukrainian officials have publicly discussed the possibility of a withdrawal though there is no indication that such a withdrawal has started.

