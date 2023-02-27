In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid

1/3

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) arrives in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and to discuss U.S. economic support for Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Treasury Department spokesperson Lily Adams/ Twitter

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to solidify the U.S. commitment to financially support Kyiv in its fight against Russian invaders as the second year of the war begins. In reporting Yellen's trip, The New York Times said she was announcing the transfer of $1.25 billion in aid to Ukraine in her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, saying the United States cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for "economic reasons" while it is succeeding on the battlefield. Advertisement

"I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering support of the Ukrainian people," Yellen said. "Mr. Putin is counting on our global coalition's resolve to wane, which he thinks will give him the upper hand in the war. But he is wrong. As President Biden said here last week, America will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Zelensky shared a video of Yellen arriving to meet him on his Telegram channel.

"The United States has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front. We really appreciate it," Zelensky posted. "Thank you for systematic steps to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. It is necessary to further strengthen sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war.

The visit comes a week after President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine. It was the first time in modern history that a U.S. president entered a war zone without any U.S. military presence.

It is also rare for a Treasury secretary to visit a war zone -- The Wall Street Journal highlights -- demonstrating the significant support the United States is placing behind Ukraine.

It has also been nearly a year since Yellen warned of the global economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine. Last April, Yellen forecasted that the war and sanctions against Russia would disrupt the global economy, saying, much like she reiterated Monday, that Russia must be held accountable for its "reprehensible" actions against Ukraine.

