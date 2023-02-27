Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 2:15 PM

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid

By Joe Fisher
1/3
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) arrives in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and to discuss U.S. economic support for Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Treasury Department spokesperson Lily Adams/Twitter
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) arrives in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and to discuss U.S. economic support for Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Treasury Department spokesperson Lily Adams/Twitter

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to solidify the U.S. commitment to financially support Kyiv in its fight against Russian invaders as the second year of the war begins.

In reporting Yellen's trip, The New York Times said she was announcing the transfer of $1.25 billion in aid to Ukraine in her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, saying the United States cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for "economic reasons" while it is succeeding on the battlefield.

Advertisement

"I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering support of the Ukrainian people," Yellen said. "Mr. Putin is counting on our global coalition's resolve to wane, which he thinks will give him the upper hand in the war. But he is wrong. As President Biden said here last week, America will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Zelensky shared a video of Yellen arriving to meet him on his Telegram channel.

RELATED U.N. chief condemns Russian invasion as Human Rights Council gathers

"The United States has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front. We really appreciate it," Zelensky posted. "Thank you for systematic steps to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. It is necessary to further strengthen sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war.

Advertisement

The visit comes a week after President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine. It was the first time in modern history that a U.S. president entered a war zone without any U.S. military presence.

It is also rare for a Treasury secretary to visit a war zone -- The Wall Street Journal highlights -- demonstrating the significant support the United States is placing behind Ukraine.

RELATED Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine

It has also been nearly a year since Yellen warned of the global economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine. Last April, Yellen forecasted that the war and sanctions against Russia would disrupt the global economy, saying, much like she reiterated Monday, that Russia must be held accountable for its "reprehensible" actions against Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues

Latest Headlines

BP to expand LNG project off Mauritania and Senegal
World News // 1 hour ago
BP to expand LNG project off Mauritania and Senegal
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Monday it backed a development concept for a second phase of a giant liquefied natural gas project off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal.
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday announced a deal settling a dispute over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
At least one dead as another 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
World News // 2 hours ago
At least one dead as another 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's eastern Malatya province, killing at least one person and injuring nearly 70 others Monday afternoon.
South Korea to export fighter jets to Malaysia
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea to export fighter jets to Malaysia
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Korea Aerospace Industries announced it has signed a $920 million contract to export South Korean-made FA-50 jets to Malaysia.
U.N. chief condemns Russian invasion as Human Rights Council gathers
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. chief condemns Russian invasion as Human Rights Council gathers
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council got underway in Geneva Monday with UN Secretary General António Guterres blasting Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and for atrocities on civilians suspected throughout the war.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
World News // 13 hours ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated Monday his country's threat of nuclear war if the West's supply of arms to Ukraine continues.
Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
World News // 6 hours ago
Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 Mexican residents crowded the Zocalo plaza near the presidential palace in Mexico City on Sunday to protest changes to the National Election Institute they charge would weaken the agency.
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea kicked off a meeting of its ruling Workers' Party to lay out plans for the country's agricultural sector, state media reported Monday, amid food shortages that some believe could be the worst in decades.
63 migrants dead off Italian coast
World News // 9 hours ago
63 migrants dead off Italian coast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a wooden boat transporting dozens of migrants that smashed to pieces off the Italian coast over the weekend has risen to 63, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement