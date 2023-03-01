Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2023 / 12:08 AM / Updated at 12:40 AM

32 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash

By Darryl Coote
Firefighters and rescue crews work to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. The two trains -- a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa -- collided head-on outside the central Greek city. Photo by Achilleas Chiras/EPA-EFE
Firefighters and rescue crews work to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. The two trains -- a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa -- collided head-on outside the central Greek city. Photo by Achilleas Chiras/EPA-EFE

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- At least 32 people have died and another 85 were injured when two trains collided late Tuesday in Greece, officials said, as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight near the Tempe Valley, located about 380 miles north of Athens, the Greek Fire Service said.

Advertisement

Hellenic Train, a private Greek railway company, said in a statement that the collision involved one of its commuter trains with about 350 passengers onboard that was traveling from Athens to the coastal city of Thessaloniki, with the other being a freight train.

"Firefighters and Hellenic Train staff rushed to the scene, participating in rescue operations and providing assistance to travelers," the railway company said.

RELATED 5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane

Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were deployed to the scene where responders worked to free people from the wreckage "under very difficult conditions, due to the severity of the collision."

Four crane vehicles have also been deployed to aid in the ongoing search and rescue effort that is "currently focused on the first two carriages of the passenger train, which have overturned and are the most difficult to extricate," he said.

Advertisement

Varthakogiannis had initially announced a death toll of 16 people, but that was raised to 29 at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and then 32 about two hours later.

RELATED Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona

As of 6:15 a.m., local time, 53 of the 85 people who were injured in the crash remained hospitalized.

Police and the medical examiner have begun the process of identifying the bodies of those who died in the crash and were transported to the General University Hospital of Larissa.

"In the hospital, there are police officers together with specialist psychologists in order to assist in the process and to support the relatives of the victims in every way," Varthakogiannis said.

RELATED NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment

Of the 350 passengers, 194 were transported on five busses to Thessaloniki, nearly 60 of whom were then taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.

Latest Headlines

Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain has announced it will provide the highest levels of protection for three marine areas in English waters, as conservationists called the government's scaled-back plan to protect the ocean "disappointing."
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday reportedly was attempting to attack a gas facility deep within Russian territory about 60 miles from Moscow.
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
World News // 11 hours ago
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla committed to building a new plant in Monterrey, giving the electric car maker its third plant outside of the United States.
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said.
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
World News // 13 hours ago
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that Apple violated antitrust laws by restricting rival music companies like Spotify from advertising how users could subscribe to their apps.
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
World News // 14 hours ago
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's birth rate fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
World News // 15 hours ago
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 15 hours ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 17 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement