32 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash

Firefighters and rescue crews work to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. The two trains -- a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa -- collided head-on outside the central Greek city. Photo by Achilleas Chiras/EPA-EFE

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- At least 32 people have died and another 85 were injured when two trains collided late Tuesday in Greece, officials said, as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before midnight near the Tempe Valley, located about 380 miles north of Athens, the Greek Fire Service said. Advertisement

Hellenic Train, a private Greek railway company, said in a statement that the collision involved one of its commuter trains with about 350 passengers onboard that was traveling from Athens to the coastal city of Thessaloniki, with the other being a freight train.

"Firefighters and Hellenic Train staff rushed to the scene, participating in rescue operations and providing assistance to travelers," the railway company said.

Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were deployed to the scene where responders worked to free people from the wreckage "under very difficult conditions, due to the severity of the collision."

Four crane vehicles have also been deployed to aid in the ongoing search and rescue effort that is "currently focused on the first two carriages of the passenger train, which have overturned and are the most difficult to extricate," he said.

Advertisement

Varthakogiannis had initially announced a death toll of 16 people, but that was raised to 29 at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and then 32 about two hours later.

RELATED Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona

As of 6:15 a.m., local time, 53 of the 85 people who were injured in the crash remained hospitalized.

Police and the medical examiner have begun the process of identifying the bodies of those who died in the crash and were transported to the General University Hospital of Larissa.

"In the hospital, there are police officers together with specialist psychologists in order to assist in the process and to support the relatives of the victims in every way," Varthakogiannis said.

RELATED NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment

Of the 350 passengers, 194 were transported on five busses to Thessaloniki, nearly 60 of whom were then taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.