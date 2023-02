The Goodyear Police Department in Arizona has arrested 26-year-old on charges of manslaughter for allegedly crashing a truck into a group of cyclists. Image courtesy of the Goodyear Police Department/ Twitter

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Goodyear Police Department in Arizona has arrested a man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of cyclists, resulting in the deaths of two people. Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, is accused of driving his truck into a "large cycling group," the department said in a post on Facebook. The 26-year-old faces several charges including two counts of manslaughter. Advertisement

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday at about 8 a.m. Police closed Cotton Ln., the road where the crash took place, for several hours. The crash occurred on Cotton Lane Bridge, which crosses the Gila River. The deceased were one male and one female.

"Sadly, two of the bicyclists died, and one remains in life-threatening condition," the Goodyear Police Department tweeted. "One of the deceased is a local resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state."

The Arizona Republic reports 11 people were injured.

Quintana-Lujan is being held in Maricopa County Jail on a $250,000 bond, ABC News reports. A hearing is scheduled for Friday. He also faces three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death during a moving violation.

Goodyear is a suburb of Arizona with a population of more than 95,000.