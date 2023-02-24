Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 3:23 AM

Britain unveils sanctions, export bans on 'every item' Russia has used in Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Britain announced fresh sanctions and trade restrictions targeting Russia's ability to make war on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the start of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. On Feb. 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain, his first since the Russian invasion, where he met with Ukrainian troops undergoing training to use Challenger 2 tanks, had an audience with His Majesty King Charles III and had meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, Britain on Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting dozens of people and extensive export bans affecting "every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield."

Among those sanctioned include 34 executives of Russia's two largest defense companies, Rostec and Almaz-Antey Corporation; 20 executives of Russian energy company Gazprom; and five senior Iranian executives in Qods Aviation Industry, which has been manufacturing drones for the Kremlin to use in Ukraine.

Several people in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle were also identified for blacklisting Friday, including Nord Stream 2 chief executive officer Mattias Warnig and Lyubov Kabaeva, the mother of former Russian gymnast and Duma Deputy Alina Kabaeva who has been accused of being the president's mistress.

Four Russian banks as well as six Russian companies involved in the manufacture or repair of military equipment for Kremlin forces were also hit.

Trades measures, such as export bans on each item that Russia has been identified using in its war against Ukraine, were also included in the package, prohibiting the export of hundreds of aviation parts, radio equipment and electronic components to Russia.

Britain also prohibited the import of 140 goods, including iron and steel products processed in third countries.

The sanctions and trade measures target Russia's already strained ability to produce equipment weapons, such as armored vehicles and attack helicopters, with the hopes that Putin's war machine will be further hindered, British officials said.

"Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia, but they cannot do it alone," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement announcing the sanctions. "That is why we must do more to help Ukraine.

"Today, we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin's key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield."

Since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the European nation's Western allies, including Britain and the United States, have been arming it in its fight while repeatedly sanctioning Russia to undermine its war-making abilities.

With the 92 people and entities blacklisted Friday, Britain has sanctioned more than 1,500 Russians and Russian companies.

United Nations holds emergency session on Ukraine war

Denmark
Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks Thursday at the 11th emergency session of the United Nations on the war in Ukraine at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

