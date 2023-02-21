Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Watch Live: Biden speaks in Poland near eve of Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a welcoming ceremony ahead of their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Tuesday. Photo by Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a welcoming ceremony ahead of their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Tuesday. Photo by Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was in Poland Tuesday to urge Western allies to continue their support of Ukraine along with pressuring Russia.

Biden is delivering remarks from the Royal Castle in Warsaw Tuesday after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Advertisement

While honoring the determination of the Ukrainian people against what is considered the second-strongest military in the world, Biden will call for its alliance to remain united as the Russian invasion passes its one-year anniversary.

In Biden's meeting with Duda, the White House said the two leaders talked about their shared efforts to support Ukraine, and impose penalties on Russia along with NATO.

RELATED Putin suspends New START participation in state of the nation address

Biden praised Duda and Poland for their support, particularly in welcoming more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees into their country. They also addressed growing cooperation in the energy sector, developing a stronger bilateral defense relationship and strengthening democratic values.

Duda said Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was "spectacular." In return, Biden said the United States will remain a strong ally of Ukraine, Poland and other Central and European nations.

Advertisement

"What he wants to have the opportunity to do is set this -- Russia's war on Ukraine into a larger context -- a context that reminds people where we were on the eve of this war a year ago, when there were fundamental questions being asked -- being asked of the international order, being asked of the United States, being asked of the NATO Alliance," Sullivan said in a briefing Tuesday before the speech.

RELATED Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave with 2 unions

In his State of the Nation speech earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States and its Western allies for the war, saying that Moscow had no choice but to invade Ukraine to protect its own country.

On Tuesday before his speech, Biden said Poland's support for Ukraine was "truly extraordinary."

"The connection between Polish and American people is extremely strong and deep," Biden said. "A lot of challenges we have to face but I'm confident we can do it together."

RELATED Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio

Sullivan said earlier that Biden is not expected to directly respond to Putin's speech during his Poland address.

"We did not set the speech up some kind of head-to-head," Sullivan said. "This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
World News // 7 minutes ago
OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Pointing to higher inflation, elevated interest rates, and the war in Ukraine in some cases, the OECD on Tuesday said economic growth for member states moderated in the fourth quarter.
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
World News // 1 hour ago
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A tidal energy array off the coast of Scotland is the first facility of its kind to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of electricity over its lifespan, SAE Renewables announced.
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
World News // 2 hours ago
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British police have confirmed that they have found the body of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley, who has been missing last month.
At least six dead in second wave of Turkey earthquakes
World News // 2 hours ago
At least six dead in second wave of Turkey earthquakes
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said Tuesday that at least six people had died after a second pair of powerful earthquakes shook the nation.
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
World News // 4 hours ago
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his nation's participation in the New START nuclear reduction treaty with the United States in his state of the nation address today.
British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
World News // 5 hours ago
British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that he will stick to his debt-busting spending priorities despite government borrowing unexpectedly falling by more than a fifth.
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
World News // 5 hours ago
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Nuclear tests at North Korea's Punggye-ri site may have exposed hundreds of thousands of local citizens to high levels of radiation and endangered people in neighboring countries, a report said Tuesday.
U.S. delegation visits Taiwan as tensions further fray with China
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. delegation visits Taiwan as tensions further fray with China
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan U.S. delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan on Tuesday in an effort to boost cooperation between Washington and Taipei amid deepening tensions with China.
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led call for the U.N. Security Council to take action over North Korea's recent spate of missile launches, which included an ICBM test over the weekend, was impeded by Russia and China.
EU, Britain sanction Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 8 hours ago
EU, Britain sanction Iran over protest crackdown
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union and Britain have unleashed sanctions against Iran as its regime of President Ebrahim Raisi continues its brutal crackdown on protesters and threatens the lives of reporters in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement