Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 7:20 AM

Joe Biden to meet with NATO head, Bucharest Nine in Warsaw

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo by Marek Borawski/KPRP/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo by Marek Borawski/KPRP/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will wrap up his trip to Warsaw on Wednesday by meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of eastern Europe's Bucharest Nine in a show of support against Russia.

Biden will seek to "reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the security" of NATO in the meeting, which will take place at Poland's Presidential Palace, the White House said.

Advertisement

It will mark the conclusion of Biden's whirlwind trip leading up to the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine that included a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw Tuesday and a historic surprise visit to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

On Tuesday, Biden gave an unwavering sign of support for Ukraine and countries like Poland that have supported the government of its President Volodymyr Zelensky as they weathered the invasion of Russia, which has reached the one-year mark.

RELATED Biden admin. proposes new immigration rule to combat migrant surge

"He thought NATO would fracture and divide," Biden said Tuesday evening in front of a cheering crowd in Warsaw. "Instead, NATO is more united and more unified than ever before. He thought he could weaponize energy to crack your resolve -- Europe's resolve. Instead, we're working together to end Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels."

Advertisement

Biden had announced Tuesday that the United States would host NATO's 75th-anniversary summit next year. He said NATO is the "strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world."

The Bucharest Nine is made up of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The countries formed an alliance a year after Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

RELATED House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden

Biden's meeting with the nation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation address announced that Russia would suspend its participationin the New START nuclear arms treaty -- the last remaining arms control agreement it had with the United States.

In the address before Biden's Poland speech blamed the Ukrainian war on the United States and its western allies. He said Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine to protect its own borders.

Biden directly responded to the criticism in his speech, calling the invasion a war of choice for Putin and Russia and they could end it at any time.

RELATED Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case

Biden is expected to return to the White House Wednesday night after leaving Warsaw Chopin International Airport in Warsaw at the conclusion of the meeting.

Latest Headlines

South Korea's fertility rate plunges again, remains lowest in the world
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's fertility rate plunges again, remains lowest in the world
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea saw a record low in childbirths in 2022, its statistics agency said Wednesday, as the country faces a shrinking population that threatens to undercut economic growth and strain pensions and welfare programs.
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
World News // 9 hours ago
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- RMS Titanic, Inc., which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the ill-fated ocean liner, is partnering with NFT and virtual asset management companies to preserve Titanic's assets as immutable NFTs.
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
World News // 1 day ago
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his nation's participation in the New START nuclear reduction treaty with the United States in his state of the nation address today.
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
World News // 10 hours ago
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bentley is shifting its focus to a carbon-neutral future with the announcement that it will stop manufacturing 12-cylinder engines in April 2024.
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
World News // 15 hours ago
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court in New York convicted Mexico's former Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise on Tuesday.
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- In a speech in Poland on Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the people of Russia, saying Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was "never a necessity" but a war of choice by President Vladimir Putin.
Norway's oil and gas production was lower than expected in January
World News // 18 hours ago
Norway's oil and gas production was lower than expected in January
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government on Tuesday said production for January was lower than expected, despite a strong start to 2023 in terms of new oil and natural gas discoveries.
OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
World News // 19 hours ago
OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Pointing to higher inflation, elevated interest rates, and the war in Ukraine in some cases, the OECD on Tuesday said economic growth for member states moderated in the fourth quarter.
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
World News // 21 hours ago
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A tidal energy array off the coast of Scotland is the first facility of its kind to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of electricity over its lifespan, SAE Renewables announced.
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
World News // 22 hours ago
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British police have confirmed that they have found the body of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley, who has been missing last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement