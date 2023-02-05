Advertisement
Feb. 5, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'

By Adam Schrader
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow in July 2017. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow in July 2017. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, said Sunday that Ukrainian troops were "fighting to the last" while denying online accounts that Ukrainian troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine is not retreating anywhere. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fight to the last," Prigozhin said in a message shared on Telegram.

Prigozhin, referring to Bakhmut by its former name Artemovsk, said that there are "fierce battles for every street, every house, every stairwell."

"Of course, it's nice that the media want the Armed Forces to retreat, but this does not happen either in the northern quarters, or in the south, or in the east," Prigozhin said.

Ukraine, Russia exchange prisoners; bodies of slain volunteers returned

Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, is seen as critical for the aims of both Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainians have been fighting to prevent Russian forces from taking total control of the city with staggering losses on both sides.

The British Defense Ministry, which has provided intelligence updates throughout the war, said Sunday that Russia has continued to make "small advances" to encircle Bakhmut.

"The M03 and the H32 -- the two main roads into the city for Ukrainian defenders -- are likely now both threatened by direct fire, following the Russian advances," the British Defense Ministry said.

"Earlier in the week, Wagner paramilitary forces highly likely seized a subordinate route that links Bakhmut to the town of Siversk. While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated."

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in an analysis Saturday that Russian forces are "intensifying attacks on Bakhmut while neglecting frontlines" around the city of Donetsk.

Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer

American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others

Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A woman died and dozens of others were rescued after a boat carrying migrants sunk Sunday off the coast of the Greek island Leros.
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, agreed Sunday to pardon "tens of thousands" of protesters who were arrested after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Pope Francis delivers mass to 100,000 in South Sudan as he urged for peace
Pope Francis delivers mass to 100,000 in South Sudan as he urged for peace
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis ended his six-day trip to Africa on Sunday by delivering mass to an estimated 100,000 people gathered in the South Sudan city of Juba as he urged for peace in the country.
Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, dies in Dubai at 79
Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, dies in Dubai at 79
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Gen. Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan who pledged help in the United States' war against Al Qaeda after the 9/11 terror attacks, died Sunday in Dubai. He was 79.
China says it 'reserves the right' to respond further after U.S. downs spy balloon
China says it 'reserves the right' to respond further after U.S. downs spy balloon
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- China's Embassy in Washington on Saturday said that the country "reserves the right to respond further" after the United States downed a surveillance balloon that had flown over the country this week.
Ukrainian art dealer sentenced for heist of Paul Signac painting from French museum
Ukrainian art dealer sentenced for heist of Paul Signac painting from French museum
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian art dealer who was found guilty of orchestrating the theft of a $1.6 million painting by the impressionist artist Paul Signac from a French museum has been sentenced to five years in prison for the heist.
Interpol arrests Italian mob boss working as pizza chef in France
Interpol arrests Italian mob boss working as pizza chef in France
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Italian mob boss convicted for the murder of two brothers was arrested in France on Thursday where he was working as a pizza chef while on the run.
Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis met with a group of internally displaced people in South Sudan's capital Juba on Saturday, calling them "the seed of a new South Sudan."
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority is blocking access in the country to the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, authorities confirmed Saturday.
